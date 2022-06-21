Deadline approaching for assistance on past due electric bills in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – The Community Action Agency is helping residents of St. Landry Parish with past due balances on their electric bills.

The funding comes from the Louisiana American Rescue Plan Act’s supplemental funding. St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard says they have a surplus of $360,000 of government aid. “I want to make sure our people can receive it, that we give it to them, where it belongs,” says Bellard.

A household will be eligible for up to a maximum $1200 supplemental benefit to pay past due balances in addition to any other funds for which the household may qualify. “The federal government gave parish government money over the last couple of years and the deadline is approaching to spend it or give it back,” Bellard explains.

The program only lasts until June 30th and is intended to help residents who are behind on payments and or approaching a potential shutoff. “I don’t want to give money back to the federal government,” says Bellard.

“The people whose electricity bills are late or even on disconnect notices. We have this money to pay if you qualify,” adds Bellard. He says it is easy to qualify but you can only take advantage of the money once.

Bellard explains, “We’ve been using it for the purpose it is designed for, but we have not had enough people contact us. We are going into the community and making sure people know we have it and come and get it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.