Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Warren County Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that crews were called to a pedestrian strike just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin-Madison and Chamberlain Road.

Sergeant Robert Burd with OSHP said a man was riding a bike in the southbound lane as traffic was going around to pass him. The man, not knowing he was being passed, made a left turn to go into a driveway when he was hit by a vehicle.

The man, only identified as an older male, died. OSHP said he was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident.

OSHP said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

