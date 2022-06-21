ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Canceled and delayed flights impact Sky Harbor travelers over Father's Day weekend

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Thousands of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands more were delayed over the Father’s Day weekend. Travelers at Sky Harbor had their fair share of delays and cancellations. “San Antonio, right here,” said Jeannie Dimaline as she points to her flight on the departure board....

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

United Airlines to cut 50 domestic flights daily starting July 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - United Airlines has announced that it will be cutting 50 domestic flights every day from its Newark, New Jersey hub starting July 1. That’s 12% of the airlines’ schedule. Some cancellations are due to bad weather, engineering difficulties with the aircraft, and recently, the...
allaboutarizonanews.com

Torchy’s Tacos Brings Damn Good Tacos to Arizona with Opening of First Phoenix Restaurant

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Minnesota State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
fox10phoenix.com

1st dust storm of 2022 monsoon season hits parts of Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The first big dust storm of the 2022 monsoon season prompted the National Weather Service in Phoenix to issue a Dust Advisory for parts of the state on June 21. Video taken by SkyFOX during the late afternoon hours show a wall of dust near Sacaton. ADOT cameras also captured blowing dust conditions along Riggs Road, south of Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Airlines, airports struggling to keep up with travel demand

It was a travel nightmare for many traveling by air this holiday weekend, including for those departing from and arriving in Phoenix. Why were there so many cancellations, and what could the rest of summer look like? FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has the story.
PHOENIX, AZ
thetrek.co

Into Arizona’s High Country

According to the weather report, temperatures in the Phoenix metro area were 10 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, about 30 miles to the northeast, I was walking a dirt road through the Four Peaks Wilderness. The road’s elevation is about 4000 feet above that of Phoenix, so the temperature was actually pretty comfortable.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler pub serves up authentic Irish fare

Since opening in March 2003, Fibber Magees in Chandler has been the East Valley’s destination place for anyone in search of an authentic Irish pub and fare. “One of the reasons we feel we can claim to be authentic is we got some Irish ownership,” bragged owner and General Manager Matt Brennan, one of four managing partners.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Harbor#Flight Time
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

A look inside 'The Genuine': A new Phoenix restaurant and bar

Genuine Concepts opened a new restaurant and bar in the old uptown Vig location. It's called "The Genuine." It's opening up four months after "The Vig" closed near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman stopped by to check it out.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KTAR.com

Here are the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Famers from the KTAR family

PHOENIX — KTAR radio, the news, talk and sports leader in the Valley, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week. Over the years, many people have shared their talents to help bring listeners the news they need to be informed. Some of these personalities have received the highest honor...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ
KTAR News

Ailing pop star Justin Bieber postpones Valley show again

PHOENIX – Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his North American tour, including a stop in metro Phoenix again, for health reasons. The Justice World Tour show at Gila River Arena scheduled for June 30 was pulled “in light of Justin’s recovery,” the Glendale facility announced on its website.
GLENDALE, AZ
wrkf.org

'How could this have happened?' Recalling the history of Phoenix Indian School

A prominent boarding school for Native American children operated in central Phoenix from 1891 to 1990. In the early years, officials tried to wipe out the culture and identity of the students who went to Phoenix Indian. But as reforms slowly changed native boarding schools over the course of decades, it became a place where students could reclaim some of their history.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy