LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of Mitch Rouse as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. “Mitch has shown his dedication to Arkansas, and I have full confidence that he will continue to lead the transformation efforts,” Governor Hutchinson said, “He has invaluable experience serving the state and will be a great fit as Secretary of Transformation and Shared Services.”

