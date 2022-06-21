ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Christian Academy coach accused of taking indecent liberties with student

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Burlington Christian Academy coach is facing two felony charges and accused of being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Burlington officers were recently told a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The BPD and the school administration worked together to confirm the allegations and the relationship between the school employee and one student.

No other students were found to have been involved.

Marissa Faye Carter, 23, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with:

  • one count of felony sex act with a student
  • one count of felony indecent liberties with a student

She was initially held in the Alamance County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and has since been released.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

