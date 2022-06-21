ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland man back home after spending two months providing medical help for Ukrainians

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is back home after spending more than two months in Poland helping send medical supplies to Ukraine. In the four months since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the disaster-recovery nonprofit Americares has sent more than 130 tons of medical supplies to the war-torn country,...

www.kgw.com

KGW

In land acknowledgments, some Native leaders hear empty words

OREGON, USA — The City Club of Portland hosted this year's primary debates between leading Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, as well as other important events like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's state of the city speech. Before those and other events, a speaker reads a statement something like...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Agency wants to make it harder to access records

SALEM, Ore. — Officials at the Oregon Department of Human Services are considering a move that would make it harder for the public to access child abuse investigations. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports similar records in the past have helped reveal systemic child abuse. The state agency is considering narrowing...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter Refunds $367,000 to Donors After People for Portland Fails to Produce Ballot Initiative for November

On June 20, the political action committee Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter returned over $350,000 in contibutions from donors. including real estate developers Killian Pacific and Schnitzer Properties, among other powerhouses. Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter is the political action committee formed this spring to support a ballot initiative proposed by People...
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Tai Harden-Moore Tried to Have Me Arrested For Exposing Groomers

As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KGW

Honor Flight returns after hiatus due to pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Honor Flight is back. Dozens of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans will head to Washington D.C. in a few months to visit memorials and tour museums. Korean War Veteran Leo Tautfest, 89, served in the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fireworks banned in Portland, Vancouver this Fourth of July

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it's important to know which cities in the Portland metro area allow fireworks and which ones don't. For example, fireworks are banned in Portland and Vancouver, but certain ones are allowed in Salem and Beaverton. The city of Gresham has not decided whether to ban fireworks this year or not.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: City to Remove Deposit Protections, Trump Election Pressure Led to Home Harassment, and Trimet's Service Shortage Continues

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Fire in the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, OR
honestcolumnist.com

Sobering Lessons in Untying the Knot of a Homeless Crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND, OR

