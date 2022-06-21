ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission

By SAM METZ
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tw4F7_0gGmbOHu00
Bears Ears Agreement FILE - Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument is seen on May 8, 2017, in Utah. Federal officials and tribal nations signed a document on Saturday, June 18, 2022, that formally reestablishes a commission to jointly govern the Bears Ears National Monument that was restored to full size last year by the Biden administration. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) (Francisco Kjolseth)

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah — among the first such joint governance agreements signed by Native Americans and U.S. officials.

Leaders from agencies including the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service met with representatives from five tribal nations Saturday to sign a document formalizing the Bears Ears Commission, a governing body tasked with day-to-day decisions on the 2,125 square-mile (5,500 square-kilometer) Bears Ears National Monument.

In 2021, President Joe Biden restored two sprawling national monuments in southern Utah — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — reversing a decision by President Donald Trump that opened for mining and other development hundreds of thousands of acres of rugged lands sacred to Native Americans and home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

Together, the monuments encompass an area nearly the size of Connecticut, and were created by Democratic administrations under a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historic, geographically or culturally important.

Tribes have long sought a larger role in their oversight.

“This is an important step as we move forward together to ensure that Tribal expertise and traditional perspectives remain at the forefront of our joint decision-making for the Bears Ears National Monument. This type of true co-management will serve as a model for our work to honor the nation-to-nation relationship in the future," said Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning, one of the agreement's signatories.

The Bears Ears Commission and Obama-era joint governance plan was altered to the chagrin of tribal officials when Trump downsized the monument in 2017. The five nations, all of which were driven off land included in the monument, are the Hopi, the Navajo Nation, the Pueblo of Zuni, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

“Today, instead of being removed from a landscape to make way for a public park, we are being invited back to our ancestral homelands to help repair them and plan for a resilient future. We are being asked to apply our traditional knowledge to both the natural and human-caused ecological challenges, drought, erosion, visitation, etc.,” said Bears Ears Commission Co-Chair and Lieutenant Governor of Zuni Pueblo Carleton Bowekaty.

Tribes also play a role in jointly managing some resources within national park units, including Canyon de Chelly National Monument on the Navajo Nation and Point Reyes National Seashore on the historic lands of the Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo in California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Lawmakers open new Utah state prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a brand new prison on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The new Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) will be located five miles west of the Salt Lake City International Airport and is replacing the current […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Republicans to US Senators: Absolutely No Gun Reform

A Park County representative is among a group of Wyoming Republicans who want Senators Barrasso and Lummis to reject any gun reform bill that reaches the U.S. Senate floor. Language for a potential bipartisan gun reform bill has been released. Some semblance of this bill could reach the U.S. Senate floor – and may even pass.
PARK COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
North Platte Post

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Who switched parties in Utah ahead of the June primary election?

SALT LAKE CITY — Information provided by the Utah lieutenant governor’s office shows the impact of a new rule aimed at curbing “party switching” in Utah. The new rule, H.B. 197 became law after the 2021 Utah Legislative Session. It dictated when people could switch political party affiliations in Utah ahead of primary elections.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Douglas Budget

Wyoming senators vote against bipartisan gun bill

Wyoming’s U.S. senators voted Tuesday night against a bipartisan gun control bill drafted in response to a string of mass shootings, including a massacre at a Texas elementary school that killed 21 people. The bill cleared its first hurdle by a 64-34 vote. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso...
WYOMING STATE
kjzz.org

New Arizona HOA flag law is ripe for a constitutional challenge

Earlier this month, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that would force HOAs to allow residents to fly flags that support law enforcement and first responders. But they won’t be able to raise a flag proclaiming gay pride or Black Lives Matter unless their HOA approves. The...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ute Mountain#Native Americans#U S Forest Service#The Bears Ears Commission#Democratic
ksl.com

Who's ahead in Utah's 1st and 3rd congressional district GOP races? New poll has answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Incumbent Republicans involved in primary elections have large leads in two Utah congressional districts, a new poll shows. In the 1st Congressional District, freshman Rep. Blake Moore would capture 52% of the vote if the election were held today, according to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey. Challengers Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon received 6% and 5%, respectively.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. GOP lawmakers block assault-style gun ban for those under 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by completely changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns. It was the second week in a row that Republicans in the Judiciary Committee used their majority to defeat Democratic proposals to address the country's gun violence plague. The bill would have prevented those under age 21 from purchasing, possessing or transporting the types of weapons that have often been used to kill and wound people in the mass shootings that...
HARRISBURG, PA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Land Board Votes to Auction off Island Near McCall Despite Local Objections

BOISE — Idaho’s state Land Board voted unanimously Tuesday to proceed with an auction of Cougar Island in the middle of Payette Lake, over the objections of Valley County commissioners, who said they’d like to look into ways to raise funds for a public purchase of the iconic island to protect its recreation and scenic values and the water quality of the lake.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
kslnewsradio.com

In the race for U.S. Senate, Utah voters have primary election money on Lee

SALT LAKE CITY– Will Utah voters put their votes where their money is? It’s a question being asked as the Utah primary election nears. In April, Democrats announced their support for an independent candidate, Evan McMullin, instead of backing a candidate from their own party. The June 28 primary determines who will face McMullin in November.
UTAH STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy