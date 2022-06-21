ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Ted Drewes unable to reopen second location

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Louis landmark's dealing with some...

www.ksdk.com

KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Raging Rivers

GRAFTON (KMOV) -- Raging Rivers waterpark in Grafton has been helping people beat the heat for more than 30 years. And in the last few days, it’s been a busy place because of the recent heat wave in the St. Louis area. News 4′s Steve Harris takes us to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard co-owner Travis Dillon shares his three favorite summer activities in St. Louis

Did you know that before Ted Drewes Sr. was a frozen custard connoisseur, he was famous around town for being a champion tennis player on the Forest Park tennis courts?. Drewes Sr. took his family to Florida every winter to practice his tennis skills. After randomly being asked to sell frozen custard for a traveling circus by a friend in Florida, he put his own spin on a recipe and got to work. The business stuck, and Ted Drewes Frozen Custard was born: Drewes Sr. opened up a St. Petersburg, Florida, location in 1929, and then returned to St. Louis to open several Ted Drewes locations between 1930 and 1941.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Ted Drewes' Grand Ave. location on ice amid staffing shortages

ST. LOUIS — It's one of the coolest landmarks in St. Louis, but Ted Drewes owners say they can't open their Grand location due to staffing shortages. "I started out at the Grand Avenue store and love the place. I really really want to get it open, but the dilemma I have is that I barely have enough people to staff this store," owner Travis Dillon said standing outside the Chippewa location. "I just can’t operate the other one and be efficient in both."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Frankie Martin’s Garden set to open in Cottleville this summer

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck entertainment complex will open in St. Charles County later this summer, as construction crews work to make up delays caused by supply chain issues. Frankie Martin’s Garden, situated at the corner of Highway N and St. Charles Street in Cottleville, will offer...
COTTLEVILLE, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite Challah

Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Serendipity looks to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with new location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will be moving to The Grove Sunday, July 17. Families and friends can re-enjoy the freshly made waffle cones and enjoy signature flavors including the Cookie Monster, Salted Caramel Swirl, and Gold Coast Chocolate. Serendipity also features new offerings like breakfast pastries, bagels, and coffee.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be back in St. Louis this week. The hot dog-shaped vehicle will be parked outside the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood on Wednesday. Anyone can stop by take photos with the iconic vehicle from 9 am - 1 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Ted Drewes South Grand location remains closed due to hiring issues

A St. Louis institution, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, has been unable to open its South Grand location because managers can’t find enough people to staff it. The larger location at 6726 Chippewa Street has been open for the season, staffed with at least 60 people. But they have been unable to hire the 25 people needed to run the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard, said manager Travis Dillon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

2 women carjacked in St. Louis

A carjacking in north St. Louis left two women without a way home to Milwaukee. It happened at around midnight Thursday at Blair Avenue and Monroe Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Why helicopters are landing in Maplewood this week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Maplewood Richmond Heights High School athletic fields will have helicopters landing on them along with first responders Wednesday and Friday morning. They will be doing demonstrations for kids. The first responders and helicopters will also be near the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center. The Maplewood Richmond Heights School Distrcit said […]
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KMOV

How some windows can harness solar energy

If you're a fan of bourbon, beer, food trucks & live events then the St. Loui8s Bourbon & Brews Festival has you covered. Freedom Suits Memorial to be unveiled in downtown St. Louis. Updated: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT. The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

