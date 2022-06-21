Freshpet recalls dog food that may be contaminated with salmonella

BOSTON - Freshpet is recalling a single lot of dog food that may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The company is recalling Freshpet Select Fresh From The Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022. The retail UPC code is 627975011673. No other Freshpet products are affected by the recall.

Salmonella can affect both animals eating the products and humans who handle the contaminated product.

Dogs with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting or have a decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Dogs can also infect other animals and humans. If your dog has consumed the product, you should call your veterinarian.

Humans with salmonella typically have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever and can result in more serious problems. Anyone who suspects they are infected should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers who have the product should stop feeding it to their dogs, throw it away and call call 1-800-285-0563 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or visit https://freshpet.co/JUNE22 External Link Disclaimer .