Freshpet recalls dog food that may be contaminated with salmonella

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON - Freshpet is recalling a single lot of dog food that may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The company is recalling Freshpet Select Fresh From The Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022. The retail UPC code is 627975011673. No other Freshpet products are affected by the recall.

Salmonella can affect both animals eating the products and humans who handle the contaminated product.

Dogs with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting or have a decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Dogs can also infect other animals and humans. If your dog has consumed the product, you should call your veterinarian.

Humans with salmonella typically have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever and can result in more serious problems. Anyone who suspects they are infected should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers who have the product should stop feeding it to their dogs, throw it away and call call 1-800-285-0563 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or visit https://freshpet.co/JUNE22 External Link Disclaimer .

CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child:

BOSTON (MARE) - Elijah is an active, warm boy of African American and Hispanic descent. Elijah enjoys most outdoor activities, but also loves playing games and doing crossword puzzles. Elijah is social and is able to build strong relationships with the staff at his school and residential program. He can be a role model to younger children and is often considered a leader among his peers.Elijah is legally freed for adoption. He will do best in a two-parent family, with either no other children in the home or only older children. Elijah has a strong bond with his older sister...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fire at Arlington church rectory considered suspicious

ARLINGTON – Investigators are looking into a suspicious early morning fire at an Arlington church.An officer noticed smoke in the rectory of St. Athanasius Church on Appleton Street around 1:30 a.m.The building was unoccupied and is currently undergoing renovations. Firefighters found a smoldering fire in the basement and quickly put it out.  "We're asking anyone with information on this fire or how it started to share it with investigators," Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley said.Anyone with information can call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1 (800) 682-9229. A reward of $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest. "There are few fire incidents more concerning than those that affect houses of worship," State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. "We want the community to know that we take this fire, and any fire at a place of worship, seriously." 
ARLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

First 90 degree days of summer coming this weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - High temperatures Thursday will be near to slight below average once again.Then, we start turning up the heat and humidity as we head into the weekend. On Friday many locations (just inland) could hit or top 80 degrees with a bit more humidity as well. This weekend bring a chance at 90 degrees and that is where today's blog picks up the story.Ninety degrees has long been a summer benchmark here in New England. In many parts of the country, they barely take notice when the mercury tops 90. ...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fire at Davis Farmland's Mega Maze considered suspicious

STERLING – Investigators are looking into a fire at Davis Farmland's Mega Maze in Sterling that is considered suspicious.A spokesperson for the farm said they believe the fire was set intentionally early Tuesday morning.The Sterling Fire Department said it is investigating the fire as suspicious, but has not yet determined if it was arson. The state fire marshal's office and Sterling Police are also investigating."We were very fortunate that there were no casualties - human or animal. We are now putting our focus on rebuilding what was burned down and preparing for Davis Farmland's Mega Maze to open in Mid-September," the farm said.The Discovery Farm across the street was not damaged.
CBS Boston

City Fresh Foods breaks ground on production facility in Roxbury

BOSTON -- City Fresh Foods broke ground on a new production facility in Roxbury on Tuesday. The 18,000 square-foot production and distribution center will help to make healthy, fresh, and culturally relevant foods for students, seniors, and some of the area's most vulnerable residents. The company CEO said as they ramp up production the facility will add 85 more jobs to their workforce of already more than 140 people. City Fresh Foods says they have been delivering health one meal at a time since it was established in Roxbury in 1984. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

More than 400,000 bottles of pain medicine recalled due to packaging issues

BOSTON -- More than 400,000 bottles of over-the-counter pain medication are being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Walgreens-brand products were sold nationwide from October 2021 through April 2022 for about $9. There is nothing wrong with the acetaminophen pain reliever in the bottles but the packaging does not meet child resistance standards.  Kroger brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen were recalled for the same reason.No injuries have been reported.For more information, visit the CPSC website. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fire in the North End shuts down part of Hanover Street

BOSTON – A fire shut down the busiest street in Boston's North End on Wednesday. Flames broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 288 Hanover Street at about 5:45 p.m. Boston Fire said flames were on the top floor and heavy smoke was reported throughout the building. Crews were still battling hot spots in the building Wednesday night. The tight quarters of the North End made it a difficult fire to fight."Access was difficult, as you know in the North End it's tight as it is, the outdoor dining doesn't help with that," Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said. No injuries have been reported. There are eight residents who have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Plane with imported baby formula headed to Boston from London

BOSTON -- Multiple shipments of imported baby formula are set to arrive in Massachusetts this week. Donated Delta flights will transport more than 200,000 pounds of Kendamil formula from London to Boston and Detroit this week. That's enough to make more than 3 million eight-ounce bottles. The shipping process began Monday with a plane from Heathrow Airport landing at Logan Airport just before noon. There will be 13 flights in total.The formula will be available in stores and online. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Postal worker grazed by bullet in Dorchester

BOSTON – A postal worker was grazed by a bullet while walking on a sidewalk in Dorchester. It happened on Merrill Street at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the suspected shooter was on a scooter. The bullet grazed the postal worker's leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

WATCH: Norwood carrier runs red lights, hitting car

NORWOOD - A truck carrying cars ran a red light and hit another vehicle in Norwood on Wednesday afternoon.The accident happened on Route 1. Norwood Police said the truck driver took off but quickly returned to the crash site. No one was hurt.The driver will be charged with running a red light.
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

2 residents, 2 firefighters hurt in early morning Gloucester house fire

GLOUCESTER – Two residents and two firefighters were hurt early Monday morning fire at a Gloucester home.Crews responding to a home on School Street just after 3 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke.The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes, but the home was significantly damaged.One firefighter and one resident have been released from the hospital."They seem to be in good shape, just precautionary measures at this point," Gloucester assistant fire chief Robert Rivas said about the injured firefighters.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
GLOUCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Escalator malfunctions, reverses direction at Chinatown MBTA station

BOSTON – An escalator at the Chinatown MBTA station malfunctioned over the weekend and suddenly began moving in the opposite direction, though no one was hurt during the incident. It happened Sunday evening while about 10 passengers were on the escalator. The escalator unexpectedly reversed from up to down. All of the passengers were able to safely step off at the bottom, an MBTA spokesman said.Immediately after the incident the escalator was taken out of service. The MBTA said the escalator remains out of service while the cause of the malfunction is investigated and fixed.Robert Sumwalt is CBS' transportation safety analyst;...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Nativity School in Worcester says donations pouring in following controversy over Black Lives Matter, Pride flags

WORCESTER – The Nativity School said it is getting more community support after the Diocese of Worcester stripped it of its Catholic affiliation.Bishop Robert McManus announced last week the school can no longer call itself Catholic because continued to fly the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags despite being told to take them down.Nativity School president Thomas McKenney said in just the last week, they have raised more than $125,000. McKenney said the school also received an anonymous gift of $250,000 in April after McManus first asked for the flags to be removed.The nativity school is no longer allowed to have mass following the decision.The Diocese of Worcester said the flags represent agendas that contradict Catholic teachings.Nativity School is independently funded and does not receive money from the Diocese.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Witnesses chase driver who slammed into wheelchair van in East Boston

EAST BOSTON – A man in a wheelchair was hit by a car Tuesday morning as he was being put into a transport van in East Boston. After the crash, witnesses chased down the suspected driver. Part of Border Street was temporarily blocked off after the crash. "All of a sudden I hear a big bang out of nowhere," neighbor Nelson Flores said.Alicia Studley was standing near the Ride Right Transportaiton van as her 63-year-old father had just been moved onto a lift in his wheelchair. That's when she said a silver Chevy Impala slammed into the van."I had to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

5-year-old hurt after falling out window in Roxbury, landing on car

ROXBURY – A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after they fell out of a third-floor window at a Roxbury home. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Calumet Street.Two witnesses told police they saw a screen fall out of the window, then saw the child fall and land on a car.Boston Police said a man ran out of the home, grabbed the child and drove off. Police later learned the man drove the child to an area hospital.The fall appears to have been accidental, caused by the child leaning against the screen.The 5-year-old is in stable condition. 
BOSTON, MA
