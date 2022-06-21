ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

TAPD IDs suspect in deadly shooting after car crashes into house

By Savannah Arnold
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09igq9_0gGmapiO00

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police in Texarkana , Arkansas police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Monday that caused the victim to crash into a house.

According to police, 29-year-old Trenkale Brunson of Texarkana, Arkansas is wanted for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Body of drowning victim recovered from Lake Wright Patman

Officers were called around 12 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. and the 700 block of Laurel St. Officers arrived at the scene on MLK to find a dark-colored sedan crashed into a home with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound and a female passenger possibly injured from the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AE5Xy_0gGmapiO00
Texarkana, Arkansas police responding to reports of a shooting arrived on Martin Luther King Blvd. just after noon Monday to find a car crashed into a home there. The driver was inside, suffering a gunshot wound and a passenger was injured in the crash. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

By talking to witnesses and following up on leads, TAPD says detectives were able to gather facts and evidence pointing to Brunson as the alleged shooter.

If anyone with information on Brunson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone with information about Monday’s shooting is asked to call 903-798-3130 or Crime Stoppers at 903-798-7867.

ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

