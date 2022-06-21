ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Agent Ron Younkin has 19 years of experience

 2 days ago
Longtime Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Managing Broker Ron Younkin has 19 years of experience, and he wants to share a message:

Hello Burien,

If you are looking to connect with a local Realtor with 19 years of experience, I’d love to meet with you.

My name is Ron Younkin and I am a Managing Broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate located at 930 SW 152nd St in Olde Town Burien.

I am born and raised locally having attended grade school through high school at Mount Rainier in Des Moines, where I currently live. I also graduated from the University of Washington.

A large percentage of my business has been in south King County into Pierce County. I am available and work seven days a week and am happy to communicate late into the evening.

Let me put my experience to work for you!

Best Regards,

Ron Younkin

Phone: (206) 351-4950

Website: https://www.bhhs.com/northwest-real-estate-wa301/burien/ron-younkin/cid-61085

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Northwest Real Estate

930 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, "Native Advertisements"

LYNNWOOD, WA
