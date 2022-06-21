ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

3 men dressed as construction workers accused of stealing plywood from California job site

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXZ01_0gGmaQqL00

LINCOLN, Calif. — Three California men are facing a host of charges after a witness saw them load plywood worth nearly $3,000 onto two pickup trucks and drive away.

According to KCRA-TV, the witness stated all three men wore construction vests during the brazen Saturday morning burglary at a Lincoln job site near Nisenen Valley Drive just before 6 a.m. local time.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department executed traffic stops on both vehicles, arresting Omar Alejo, 38; Oscar Guillen, 35; and Jose Loya-Carlon, 35, The Sacramento Bee reported. All three men live in Sacramento.

“74 sheets of plywood in all, for a total value of $2,960 were recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from,” Lincoln police told KCRA.

All three suspects have been charged with grand theft and conspiracy to commit a felony crime, while Alejo and Loya-Carlon also face charges for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Bee.

Alejo was also booked on suspicion of providing false information to officers and for an outstanding felony warrant out of Sacramento County, KCRA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
California, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Lincoln, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Cars
Lincoln, CA
Cars
City
California, PA
City
Sacramento, PA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Plywood#Job Site#Crime#Police#Kcra Tv#The Sacramento Bee#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy