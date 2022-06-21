Florida man shot after minor accidentally fires gun, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old Florida man was injured Sunday morning during an accidental shooting, according to deputies.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot at a home on Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte.
Investigators said that the shooting happened after a “juvenile” fired a gun on accident. However, the 21-year-old is expected to survive the incident.
“When handling a firearm, you must use extreme caution and always utilize gun safety protocols,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “I’m hopeful the individual will make a full recovery.”
