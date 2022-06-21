ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Supervisor Jim Desmond pushes to put 10 time felon behind bars permanently

kusi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is making a huge push to get a 10 time felon locked up permanently, instead of letting him free. The felon in question, Craig Blas, has been arrested, and then paroled and released a total of ten times since 2020. His most...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
eastcountymagazine.org

JUDGE ENDS RESTRAINNG ORDER AGAINST COUNCILMEMBER LEBARON

June 22, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – A judge has lifted a restraining order which had barred Lemon Grove Councilmember Liana LeBaron from her home due to her husband accusing her of assault. The order was ended after LeBaron’s husband, Timothy Howell, told the judge that the couple had sorted matters out civilly.
LEMON GROVE, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: One Family’s Excruciating Experience with Homelessness

Like most people who become homeless, Natalie and Dustin Raschke never thought it could happen to their family of six. After losing their bartending jobs at the start of the pandemic, the couple and their four kids packed into an RV to return to San Diego where they had previously lived for years. They planned to temporarily stay at a Mission Bay campground until they got through the pandemic and secured new jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Lawmakers look to help Veterans Village after inewsource investigation

Following inewsource’s investigation into Veterans Village of San Diego, state and federal lawmakers said they are working to address concerns about conditions at the nonprofit’s rehab center. State health officials are also investigating complaints against the treatment program. The reporting, published in four stories earlier this month, describes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Sentencing#Methamphetamine#Kusi
News 8 KFMB

Timeline emerges in death of San Diego mother found in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — A timeline is emerging in the death of Racquel Sabean, a San Diego woman found murdered last month in Tijuana, as the FBI continues to search for her fugitive boyfriend, Tyler Adams, on this side of the border. November 15, 2012:. Adams was sentenced in San...
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Brawl at the Border South of San Diego

Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego. Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego slows down those streetlight cameras

The city council on Monday voted 5-4 to amend an ordinance that would put "guardrails" on police use of surveillance technology. After two years of work on the ordinance, which had broad support among the public, community leaders, and city employees, a last-minute request for changes by the San Diego Police Department has sent it back.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPBS

State decision could bring taller buildings to San Diego coastal communities

A decision by the State could potentially add hundreds more housing units in San Diego and change the look of the city’s coastal communities. Then, the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Topeka Board of Education ended “separate but equal” school discrimination and began the integration of American schools. But a new book tells the story of a little-known consequence and legacy of the ruling: Black teachers and principals who taught in segregated schools, lost their jobs and were replaced by white teachers. And, with abortion rights in jeopardy, many women are sharing their personal stories. For those who terminated pregnancies before it was legal in 1973, the memories can be especially painful. Finally, a preview of the film, “Neptune Frost.” The Afrofuterist sci-fi musical has been making the festival rounds but is playing exclusively at Digital Gym Cinema in East Village through Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Closed in San Diego County for Juneteenth

Several administration buildings across San Diego County will be closed Monday in observation of Juneteenth, the holiday on June 19th that marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. What is Juneteenth?. While Black people were proclaimed free on Jan. 1, 1863, with the Emancipation Proclamation, many remained...
KPBS

New San Diego street vendor law takes effect June 22

San Diego’s sidewalk vending ordinance will change how, when and where street vendors can operate. District 2 Council Member Jen Campell led the push for the new rules. She said they strike a balance of improving health and safety while still providing economic opportunities for the vendors. “There became...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy