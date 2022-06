The Indiana Pacers have selected Arizona wing Bennedict Mathurin with the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin projects to be one of the most dynamic offensive threats up for selection in 2022. The reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year is an enticing mix of slashing, shooting, and athleticism - traits he honed during his second college season. As a sophomore, he developed into the Wildcats' best player and led the program to a 33-4 record and the Pac-12 Tournament title.

