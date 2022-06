Their memories will live on through the many roles they played. We’ve almost reached the halfway mark of 2022 and the soap community has already been faced with devastating losses. January started out with us saying goodbye to Joan Copeland, who had numerous daytime and primetime roles, followed by fellow soap-hopper Donald May. By February, tragic news was released that former General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman (ex-Maggie McMorris) had been found deceased at 43 — just two days after she had been reported missing.

