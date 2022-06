One of the top recruits from the state of Virginia will be announcing his college decision on July 5. Tony Rojas, a four-star linebacker who has long been on Penn State’s radar, is a player the Nittany Lions would love to add to the recruiting haul in the already impressive Class of 2023. And, by all indications, it appears as though momentum continues to be on Penn State’s side as that announcement date draws near. According to the latest updates from the 247Sports crystal ball predictions, Rojas has one more Penn State prediction on the record. A day after 247Sports Director...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO