Savannah, GA

Savannah police investigating shooting on 38th and Ott

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to SPD, a man was shot Monday on 38th and Ott. Officials say...

www.wtoc.com

WSAV News 3

Man injured in shooting at Ogeechee Rd. motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was hurt following a shooting at a motel on Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Police say the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. The male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. SPD is continuing to investigate the incident. This is a developing story. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Woman suspected in Savannah shooting struck by car moments later

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a woman who allegedly shot a man during a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning was struck by a car moments later. Officers were called to West 47th Street near Bulloch Street around 1 a.m. and found a 61-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Midtown shooting Monday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting in Midtown left one man injured Monday evening. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at the intersection of 38th and Ott streets. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and no further details were released. This is a developing story and will be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Woman arrested after shooting on W. 47th St. Tuesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 32-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic-related shooting, according to Savannah police. Officers responded to the 800 block of W. 47th Street around 1 a.m. and discovered a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The male’s injuries are non-life threatening....
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in overnight W 47th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that injured a man. The 61-year-old victim was shot around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of W 47th Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Police say after the 32-year-old suspect Whitney Rivers shot the man, she was later hit by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Body found in Ellabell Sunday morning, GBI says

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was found dead on Sunday in Ellabell and officials are unclear how he died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said an ATV driver discovered the body Sunday morning around 11. Deputies found the body in a wooded area on Red Bug Road. GBI identified the person as Bradley […]
ELLABELL, GA
wtoc.com

City Council to vote on equipment upgrades for Savannah Police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today, equipment upgrades for police and ensuring meals for seniors in the community will be decided at the Savannah City Council meeting. That meeting starts at 6:30 tonight at city hall and there isn’t a whole lot on the agenda but, there are a few items to make purchases for the Savannah Police Department.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Screven County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Home Invasion on Sand Hill Lane

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred Tuesday on Sand Hill Lane. On June 21, 2022, at approximately 8 pm Screven County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sand Hill Lane. Upon arrival, an armed home invasion had occurred at the residence. Three suspects, described as slender young black males, had entered the residence with pistols in an attempt to rob the residents. During this encounter, shots were fired with no injuries. Additional Law enforcement officers and K-9s were brought in and the area was searched.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Update: Missing man located

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a missing Pooler man is home and safe after being reported missing. The Pooler Police Department (PPD) announced on Monday that Alfonso Walker, 31, was missing. Police announce early Tuesday that Walker had been located.
POOLER, GA
walterborolive.com

Father’s Day shooting leaves two dead

Two brothers were killed in an early-morning Father’s Day shooting at a Colleton County club. Navar Bennett, 27, and Zachary Bennett, 25, died in the emergency room at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The brothers’ deaths were the result of a shooting...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Northbound lanes of Dean Forest Road are closed at Pine Meadow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Northbound lanes of Dean Forest Road are closed at Pine Meadow due to a crash. The closure estimate is 1 hour and drivers should use a different route. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge, State Route 25 reopened to traffic

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Houlihan Bridge has reopened to traffic, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). A state bridge inspection team will arrive to inspect the bridge and the cause of the malfunction further, but GDOT states the bridge is safe to drive over. There...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, the Darien Police Department will no longer exist. Tonight, the Darien City Council voted to dissolve the Department. The decision means the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office will take over public safety for the city. The plan is to create a Darien division within the...
DARIEN, GA
WJBF

Police seeking answers 20 years after Georgia woman vanished

RINCON, Ga. (AP) — Police are still searching for answers 20 years after a Georgia woman went missing without a trace. Allyson Romedy tucked her 10-year-old daughter into bed on Feb. 28, 2002. After that, her family never saw her again. The Savannah Morning News reports Romedy was a single mother living in an apartment […]
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill shooting injures 2 on Friday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Richmond Hill restaurant Friday left two injured, police say. The Richmond Hill Police Department (RHPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Flacos Tacos on US Hwy 17. Police arrested two suspects but continue to investigate the shooting. RHPD released no further details. This […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

A closer look: Local judge proposes night court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday night, voters across the Coastal Empire exercised their right to vote. One of the races that will have a major impact on thousands of us was for the Recorder’s Court, often called the gateway court to the judicial system in Savannah and unincorporated Chatham County. Garden City Municipal Judge Joe […]
SAVANNAH, GA

