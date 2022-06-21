Savannah police investigating shooting on 38th and Ott

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred Tuesday on Sand Hill Lane. On June 21, 2022, at approximately 8 pm Screven County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sand Hill Lane. Upon arrival, an armed home invasion had occurred at the residence. Three suspects, described as slender young black males, had entered the residence with pistols in an attempt to rob the residents. During this encounter, shots were fired with no injuries. Additional Law enforcement officers and K-9s were brought in and the area was searched.

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO