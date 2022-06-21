ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Commission rejects ‘Bloody Caddo’ apology, bid to remove ‘lynching tree’

By Carolyn Roy
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission on Monday declined to consider a resolution declaring a public apology for past racial violence and systemic racism, as well as opening bids to take down a live oak tree on the courthouse lawn that some believe was the one traditionally used...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 1

K945

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC owns the monument, but there was a dispute over who owned the property the monument was on at the courthouse. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission to remove the monument. Commissioners voted to spend nearly $800,000 to move the massive structure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

New location for fourth of july event

South Bossier Parish will see a first on the Fourth when the annual KTBS Freedom. Fest celebrating God and country brings its massive Fourth of July fireworks. display to South Bossier Park, located on Caplis Sligo Rd. approximately one mile. south of Sligo Rd. Plans for the fireworks display marks...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to Biden’s proposal to suspend federal gas tax

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a problem we’re all facing across the United States and in the ArkLaTex: high gas prices. On Wednesday, June 22, President Joe Biden called on Congress to consider his plan to give relief at the pumps. He said he wants to suspend the federal gas tax for three months. That would bring the price down from Triple A’s reported national average of $4.95.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Chief Deputy sworn in as interim Shreveport City Marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chief Deputy of the Shreveport City Marshal’s office will assume the interim Marshal position until a special election can be held to replace the late Marshal Charlie Caldwell, who drowned off the Gulf Coast of Florida last week in an apparent boating accident.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

State officials talk contamination in two ArkLaTex cities

(KSLA) - Two northwest Louisiana cities are dealing with chemical contamination. On Wednesday, June 22, KSLA′s Destinee Patterson sat down with officials from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to discuss the two sites. Minden, La. - Former Imperial Cleaners. The former Imperial Cleaners has been closed for...
MINDEN, LA
KTAL

Historic Rubenstein’s building purchased for modern use

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two downtown Shreveport buildings that once housed a department store and sat vacant for decades is slated for a new life with residential and retail redevelopment. Once known as the “Shopping Center of the ArkLaTex,” the old Rubenstein’s Department Store operated for 60 years on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Gov. Edwards expected to sign bill restricting release of mugshots soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement agencies in the ArkLaTex are preparing to change how they release suspect information once Gov. Edwards signs House Bill 729. Passed by the Louisiana Legislature June 7, the bill will restrict the release of mugshots and photographs of arrested individuals except in certain circumstances.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Is Shreveport One of the Best or Worst Run Cities in the Country?

We all like to complain about Shreveport city government, but how does it stack up against other municipalities across the country?. We all like to moan and groan about life in Shreveport. Traffic, roads, crime, city services, you name it. But how does the City of Shreveport rank when it comes to actual day-to-day operations? WalletHub.com did the research and while Shreveport isn't as bad as you might think, it's not great either.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SUSLA: The Roy Griggs School of Business

Biskie talks with the incredible team from Southern University at Shreveport about the upcoming ribbon cutting, and amazing advancements for the Roy Griggs School of Business. The mission and goals of Southern University at Shreveport’s Roy Griggs School of Business complement the missions and goals of the University. The mission of the RGSB is to provide students with a solid foundation of knowledge relative to the field of business and related subject areas while developing the communication skills necessary to advance in today’s 21st-century business environment. The Roy Griggs School of Business strives to maximize student success whether they plan to seek immediate employment in their chosen field, transfer to a four-year institution, or simply enhance their job skills.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Two Shreveport Felons Sentenced to Federal Prison

Two Shreveport men have been sentenced to prison in Federal Court. The men both had charges for illegally possessing firearms. Damontra Vonravious Mandigo, 22, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shreveport Police Department officers were patrolling an area in Shreveport on March 15, 2021 and observed a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant residence. Officers made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, later identified as Mandigo. A search was conducted of his vehicle and law enforcement officers found a Zastava 7.62x39mm pistol. Officers were aware that Mandigo was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested and later admitted to agents that the firearm was his. Mandigo’s prior felony convictions were for illegal use of a weapon in 2011, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Rally takes off June 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Rally is about to take off again in Shreveport-Bossier. The event will kick off Friday, June 24 at Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive in Bossier City, and will include live entertainment, food, retail vendors and fireworks. Gates will open at...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Competition

The Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports held the First Annual Youth Shooting Sports. Competition on Saturday, June 18, for students from around the state. There were 40 students from Bossier, Caddo, Cameron, Bienville, Lincoln, Sabine, Vernon,. and Webster Parishes who participated in the first youth shooting sports competitive event at...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Juul E-Cigarettes To Be Banned In Shreveport And Whole US

According to major news outlets, the United States Food and Drug Administration will be ordering Juul Electronic Cigarettes off the market in the United States. Juul Labs Inc. has faced years of pressure and scrutiny from US regulators over their controversial product. Just a few years ago, Juul attempted to stop this action by self-imposing changes. In 2019 the company removed their fruity flavored product from the market, hoping to calm regulators. But it didn't work.
SHREVEPORT, LA

