State representatives voted Wednesday to let any Arizona student get state funds to attend a private or parochial school. The party-line vote for universal vouchers for all 1.1 million students came even after the Republican majority removed the one bit of accountability that had been inserted in the original plan: a requirement for annual testing of the students who get those tax dollars. Rep. Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who moved to delete the requirement, said what’s happening at private schools is none of the government’s business, even if the test results would not be made public.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO