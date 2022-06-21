Where Ohio State football falls in least amount of losing seasons over last fifty years?

The Ohio State football program is at or near the top of almost every college football historical stat you can think of. Most Heisman winners? Check. First round NFL draft picks?? Yep. How about winning percentage all-time? You guessed it — another check of the box with a scarlet and gray pen.

But perhaps the most fascinating when it comes to OSU’s showing among the blue bloods of the sport is the model of consistency we’ve seen. Seems like no matter who is coaching the Buckeyes, there’s some success. Some of that success has been at a higher level than others, but it’s still there.

In fact, Ohio State is sitting pretty when it comes to teams over the last fifty years with the least amount of losing seasons. As you would guess, other mammoths of the sport are also tossing out winning seasons at a furious clip.

Here’s a look at ranking some of the top teams that have had the least amount of losing seasons in the last fifty years — counting down to No. 1.

No. 8 (tie) Texas A&M (SEC)

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

8

No. 8 (tie) Notre Dame (Independent)

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

8

No. 8 (tie) Nebraska (Big Ten)

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to hand off the ball to running back Markese Steppingstones (30) during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

8

No. 8 (tie) Florida State (ACC)

FSU head coach Bobby Bowden holds Osceola’s burning spear aloft before planting it into the turf in front of his players before the start of Friday’s Gator Bowl game which saw the Seminoles winning with a final score of 33 to 21. (The Florida Times-Union, Bob Self)

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

8

No. 8 (tie) Clemson (ACC)

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

8

No. 7 (tie) Penn State (Big Ten)

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

6

No. 7 (tie) Michigan (Big Ten)

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

6

No. 3 (tie) USC (Pac-12)

USC quarterback J.T. Daniels (18) scrambles against Notre Dame last season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

5

No. 3 (tie) Miami (FL) (ACC)

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

5

No. 3 (tie) Florida (SEC)

September 5, 2008; Gainesville FL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

5

No. 3 (tie) Alabama (SEC)

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

5

No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners (Big 12)

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Gabe Brkic (47) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

3

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Demario McCall (1) steps forward during the singing of “Carmen Ohio” following Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 11, 2021. Oregon won the game 35-28. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Number of losing seasons over the last 50 years

2

