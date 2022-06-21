Nick Jonas Wears Matching Sneakers With Baby Daughter Malti: See The Pics

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas got the ultimate Father's Day gift from his wife Priyanka Chopra — a pair of matching sneakers with their newborn daughter Malti .

The " Jealous " singer shared a sweet post showing off his matching sneakers with the baby. "First Father’s Day with my little girl," he wrote in his Instagram caption. "Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there." The photo shows Nick holding Malti up between his legs with their backs to the camera. Their sneakers are on full display with "MM" for Malti and "MM's Dad" for Nick written on them.

Chopra shared the same picture to her social media with a tribute to the Jonas brother . “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love," she wrote. "To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

See the post below.

Last month, Nick opened up about his new life as a father during an appearance on the Today show. He told the hosts that "life is beautiful" after welcoming him and Priyanka's baby daughter. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed," he added. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie , in January via surrogate. In a Mother's Day post on Instagram, Chopra revealed that the baby spent 100 plus days in the NICU.