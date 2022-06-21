ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury fan gets dying wish to attend festival one last time as £15,000 is raised to fly him there by helicopter

By Chris Brooke
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A Glastonbury superfan with only weeks to live hopes to attend for a final time this weekend after more than £15,000 was raised to fly him 250 miles to the festival by helicopter.

Nigel Stonehouse, 58, has kidney cancer which has spread to his lungs. Doctors say it is incurable.

Friends launched an online appeal so he can enjoy his ‘favourite place on Earth’ before he dies.

Backers have included Fatboy Slim, who is among the musicians performing.

Fundraising organiser Lizzie Beggs said it was Mr Stonehouse’s ‘dying wish’ to be with all his friends at Glastonbury ‘even if only for a few hours for one last time’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGDLr_0gGmTqCY00
Glastonbury superfan Nigel Stonehouse (pictured) wants to attend this year's festival before he dies of incurable cancer

If he is well enough, the former bricklayer from Hartlepool will be flown from the University Hospital of North Tees, where he is a patient, to Somerset.

He will be in the care of a nurse, while a family who live near the site have offered to put him up.

Friend Gemma Thornton said: ‘This has given him a big boost. It’s the only thing keeping him going.’

Mr Stonehouse has been attending the famous festival for more than 30 years and had a ticket for this year’s event.

He has been told he probably only has ‘a matter of weeks left.’

Yesterday the friends were in the process of booking a suitable helicopter to fly him from hospital to the festival.

His palliative care team have assured him they will try and make it happen if they can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HMNs_0gGmTqCY00
Mr Stonehouse, pictured here at a previous festival, will fly down in a helicopter hired from funds raised by friends and well wishers

His medical equipment and wheelchair will be transported separately to Somerset and he will be in the care of a nurse and the site medical team if he is able to make the journey.

Arrangements are also being made with festival organisers for Mr Stonehouse to have disabled access to events.

Miss Thornton said: ‘It completing depends on how he progresses and if he has the strength to go, he has good days and bad days. He wants to go but it doesn’t necessarily mean he will be able to go.’

If he is unable to travel the funds raised will be donated to Glastonbury charities.

Comments / 0

Person
Fatboy Slim
Daily Mail

Shock as a devoted wife and mother, 39, dies suddenly and mysteriously in her sleep just two weeks after giving birth to the couple's beautiful fifth child

Five children are mourning the death of their beloved mother after she suddenly died in her sleep aged just 39, leaving her childhood sweetheart to raise them alone. Sydney mum Andrea Marambio died unexpectedly and was found in bed last Tuesday morning, devastating her partner Daniel and their children Gabriel, Fabian, Enrique, Sebastian and Tristian.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

British couple's dream holiday in Canada ends in 'nightmare' after they are ordered off their flight despite doing 'nothing wrong'

A British couple’s dream holiday in Canada ended in a ‘nightmare’ when they were ordered off their plane by armed police without being given any explanation. Retired surveyor Richard Brailey, 71, and his wife Patricia, 66, were among at least 25 passengers forced to leave the Air Canada flight before it left Montreal for Heathrow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
