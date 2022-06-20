ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA Draft preview: How could Paolo Banchero help the Orlando Magic?

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Before the college basketball season even ended, three names have been considered the three prospects expected to draw consideration for the NBA draft’s No. 1 pick: Former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren , Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Duke forward Paolo Banchero.

But since the Magic won the draft lottery and the rights to the top pick, most rival executives and scouts have believed Holmgren and Smith will be the first two players drafted, leaving Banchero as the most likely option for the third pick.

Smith and Holmgren have been considered the favorites, and at one point the heavy favorites, to be the top-two picks since mid-May but Banchero’s odds to be the top pick have improved significantly this week, according to betonline.com .

The argument for the Magic to select Banchero? He may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class.

Banchero can score in myriad ways — post-ups, lobs, cuts, in transition, off offensive rebounds, off pull-ups from midrange and as a ball handler in the pick and roll.

At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, he has the size and strength to finish through contact while also having the footwork to get to his spots with finesse.

Banchero is a smart playmaker who makes good passes from the post or on the move (3.2 assists as a forward) and could serve can serve as an offensive hub, which the Magic could use after having the league’s second-worst offensive rating in 2021-22.

He averaged 17.2 points (47.8% from the field — 52.5% on 2s, 33.8% on 3s), 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals en route to being named a second-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year.

Banchero stepped up his play in the NCAA tournament, averaging 18.8 points (50% from the field — 49% on 2s, 52.6% on 3s), 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1 steal before the Blue Devils fell to North Carolina in the Final Four.

“He showed flashes of greatness late during the tournament — spreading the defense, running the court, hitting 3s,” Ryan Blake, who’s helped direct scouting services for the NBA since 1996, said in a recent phone call with the Orlando Sentinel. “I think teams will be a little bit concerned about his defense. You have to play both ends of the floor.”

The concerns stem from Banchero not consistently locked in as a defender at Duke and not showing great lateral quickness as a perimeter defender. There are questions about how switchable he’ll be defensively and what his ideal role is on that end.

“His potential offensively is great, but you’re not going to find minutes on the hardwood if you’re not going to play defense,” Blake said. “During this process, you’re going to see the top three teams taking in to see how hard he’s going to work out. If he wants to climb that ladder, he’s definitely going to have to show that part — the conditioning, the defensive part and that type of intensity with consistency. You could call that nitpicking, too. He’s got such a great offensive repertoire.”

It isn’t clear how much contact Banchero has had with the Magic.

Orlando president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman on Monday declined to say whether Banchero visited or worked out for the Magic in Orlando.

Sports Illustrated reported the Magic “brought in” Banchero in addition to Holmgren and Smith, among others.

Smith worked out for the Magic on June 9 and Holmgren met with Orlando’s basketball operations leadership on June 15 and 16.

“There’s so much subterfuge going on and gamesmanship that I think one of the things we’ve done well, do well and I’m proud of our guys for being able to say this, is we are buttoned-up,” Weltman said. “It’s really important to act that way. Whatever the chatter is and rumors are, I’ll never get involved in that. I’ll tell you we’ve had more players in than have been reported, but I will not ever get into speaking about details of visits or this or that.

“Honestly, that serves a good purpose because not only is it important for us to keep our information discreet so the players know they can trust us, but it’s also important when teams call because I believe we’re a team that other teams know they can make discreet phone calls to and it won’t get out. The way you manage information is a big part of this business, so I’m not going to comment on any of [those] kind of things.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
College Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Paolo Banchero
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft odds and prop bets: Jabari Smith favored to go No. 1 over Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero

Unlike in 2021, when Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham was regarded as a heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft and did, there is at least some intrigue atop the 2022 draft class. While Auburn forward Jabari Smith is the betting favorite for the top spot, he's got some competition for the honor with Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero. All three players shined as freshmen in college basketball last season and are part of strong top portion of the 2022 NBA Draft class that will be taking in the festivities in person at the Barclays Center in New York on Thursday night.
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022 odds: Paolo Banchero quickly rising to be No. 1 pick

The NBA Draft buzz has just increased following a major odds shift in the past week. Duke’s Paolo Banchero has been gaining momentum to become a strong favorite to go No. 1 overall at multiple sportsbooks. Per FOX Bet sports trader Martin Pascual, Banchero’s odds to be chosen first reached +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) and have now shortened all the way to +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total).
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy