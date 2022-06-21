All clear given after shelter-in-place issued in Moraga

(KRON) — An “all clear” has been given after the Moraga Police Department earlier issued a shelter-in-place order in the area of Rimer Drive and Deerfield Drive due to police activity. People in the area were advised to shelter in the nearest place of safety, according to an alert from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Community Warning System.

People were being advised to go inside and close all doors and windows. The alert also advised people to stay off the phone and not to call 911 unless it was to report a life-threatening emergency. The advisory urged people to remain indoors until they receive further official instructions.

In a press release on Monday night, Moraga police said that officers saw a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver did not comply.

As the vehicle drove by Campolindo High School, one of its occupants threw a gun out of the car, MPD said. Eventually, the car stopped at the intersection of Camino Pablo and Shuey Avenue and three people ran out.

Officers found and arrested two suspects, but a third got away. He was described as a black male, 15-20 years old, with a thin build and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

To report any suspicious activity, contact the Moraga Police Department at (925)646-2441.

