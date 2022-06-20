ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Tanner Muse

By Tyler Forness
 2 days ago

Having not lived up to the billing of a third-round selection back in 2020, Muse hopes a full offseason with the Seahawks will earn him a full-time roster spot out of camp.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Tanner Muse, Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds

2021 Stats : Six games, four total tackles, two solo tackles

Starting out as a third-round compensatory selection for the Raiders in 2020, Muse's career got off to a rocky start. Coming out of Clemson as a safety, Muse was a hyper athlete, running a 4.41 40-yard dash at his pro day weighing 227 pounds. But he didn't get to display his skills early on, as a toe injury suffered during training camp ended his season and the Raiders put him on injured reserve. As a second-year player, Muse played sparingly for the Raiders as a linebacker in the preseason. He was one of the Raiders final camp cuts last August, which led to the Seahawks adding him to their practice squad shortly thereafter. Muse played in six games for Seattle in a reserve role but only had one snap on defense in a Week 18 win over Arizona.

Best Case Scenario : The transition to a Vic Fangio-style defense could open up opportunities for Muse. Hybrid-style defenders are becoming more important and the speed Muse provides at the linebacker position could help him make the team as a reserve and potentially push for snaps in sub-packages.

Worst Case Scenario: This answer is two fold. The injury bug that hit Muse during his rookie season could easily strike him again. Even if it doesn't, there aren't a lot of roster spots for linebackers with nine players vying for 4-5 spots and without an outstanding preseason, he may be on the outside looking in without a job.

What to Expect In 2022: Since coming into the league, the former Clemson star has had struggles staying on the field and making the transition to linebacker during stints with two teams. His athletic talents still provide intrigue, particularly in sub-packages where his safety background can benefit him most. Barring a breakout in camp and/or injuries in front of him on the depth chart forcing him into action, however, Muse most likely will experience a repeat of last season ending up on the practice squad and playing in a few games for the Seahawks as a special teams callup.

