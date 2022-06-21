Eat breakfast, see the farm

EagleHerald Staff Writer

Dairy cows will be center stage Sunday, when the Finger family opens its 150-year-old dairy farm in Oconto and Marinette counties to the public.

The Breakfast on the Farm event from 7:30 a.m. to noon aims to educate people on what’s involved in producing dairy foods, while serving up a hearty breakfast, tractor-drawn wagon rides, face-painting, bouncy house, petting zoo and other activities. A church service will be held at 7 a.m. and a “Moo-Mania” comedy performance also is scheduled.

Bring your appetite and your walking shoes to the farm at 8831 Old 41 Road in Oconto, near the county line between Marinette and Oconto counties, said Phil Finger, co-owner of the farm with his wife Laura and parents Jack and Nancy Finger.

“See the farm. See the cows,” he said. The barns will be open for viewing.

“My family has been in the dairy farm business for 150 years. I’m the fifth generation. That’s partially why we’re hosting the breakfast,” he said. The menu include pancakes, eggs, sausage, cheese curds, milk, juice and ice cream. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 10. Children 5 and under are free.

While Menominee County has held a breakfast event in the past, it’s not holding one this year, said Peter Kleiman, a member of the Menominee County Farm Bureau. “There’s not many farms left in the county,” he said. And the breakfast event often draws crowds. “It’s a big event. You really need to plan it a year in advance,” he said. Instead, a Dinner on the Farm is being planned for September.

With food prices at historic highs, this year’s breakfast will help to educate people on what’s involved in producing dairy foods. “It’s always positive for people to understand where their food is coming from. Seeing the production practices can help them understand why farms face the same pricing pressure anyone does when we have conditions like this,” said Scott Reuss, regional crops and soils educator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Extension.

But the annual Breakfast on the Farm event, which rotates locations, also is just for fun. “It’s a great opportunity to bring kids and families out to the farm and showcase a farm, especially Fingers’ 150th anniversary farm, and what they do to care for their animals and produce product,” said Corey Kuchta, chair of the Breakfast on the Farm planning committee.

“We really want to promote the dairy industry and let kids see dairy cows and a lot of other aspects of nature,” Finger said.