ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Eat breakfast, see the farm

By By ANN MEYER
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

EagleHerald Staff Writer

Dairy cows will be center stage Sunday, when the Finger family opens its 150-year-old dairy farm in Oconto and Marinette counties to the public.

The Breakfast on the Farm event from 7:30 a.m. to noon aims to educate people on what’s involved in producing dairy foods, while serving up a hearty breakfast, tractor-drawn wagon rides, face-painting, bouncy house, petting zoo and other activities. A church service will be held at 7 a.m. and a “Moo-Mania” comedy performance also is scheduled.

Bring your appetite and your walking shoes to the farm at 8831 Old 41 Road in Oconto, near the county line between Marinette and Oconto counties, said Phil Finger, co-owner of the farm with his wife Laura and parents Jack and Nancy Finger.

“See the farm. See the cows,” he said. The barns will be open for viewing.

“My family has been in the dairy farm business for 150 years. I’m the fifth generation. That’s partially why we’re hosting the breakfast,” he said. The menu include pancakes, eggs, sausage, cheese curds, milk, juice and ice cream. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 10. Children 5 and under are free.

While Menominee County has held a breakfast event in the past, it’s not holding one this year, said Peter Kleiman, a member of the Menominee County Farm Bureau. “There’s not many farms left in the county,” he said. And the breakfast event often draws crowds. “It’s a big event. You really need to plan it a year in advance,” he said. Instead, a Dinner on the Farm is being planned for September.

With food prices at historic highs, this year’s breakfast will help to educate people on what’s involved in producing dairy foods. “It’s always positive for people to understand where their food is coming from. Seeing the production practices can help them understand why farms face the same pricing pressure anyone does when we have conditions like this,” said Scott Reuss, regional crops and soils educator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Extension.

But the annual Breakfast on the Farm event, which rotates locations, also is just for fun. “It’s a great opportunity to bring kids and families out to the farm and showcase a farm, especially Fingers’ 150th anniversary farm, and what they do to care for their animals and produce product,” said Corey Kuchta, chair of the Breakfast on the Farm planning committee.

“We really want to promote the dairy industry and let kids see dairy cows and a lot of other aspects of nature,” Finger said.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha staple, Mihm’s Charcoal Grill, wrapping up historic run

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A much-beloved restaurant in Menasha, Wisconsin, is scheduled to close its doors for good on Saturday. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill first opened in 1958 and has been serving up customer favorites since then. The Mihm’s family was able to gather together at the location within...
MENASHA, WI
101 WIXX

NEW Zoo Director Calling it a Career After 30 Years

SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ) — The director of the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is calling it a career after 30 years with Brown County. Neil Anderson started at the NEW Zoo in 1992. “It started as kind of a roadside municipal zoo, and now we’re a major regional attraction,” Anderson said Wednesday. “An accredited zoo, one of 214 accredited zoos and aquariums nationwide.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The event in Bevent will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at St. Ladislaus Parish. There will be a hamburger stand, snack shack, Country Café, polka masses, bingo, Cherry Tree, Kids’ Games, bounce house, train rides, mini raffle and super mini-raffle, beer bar, pull-Tabs, cash and ATV Raffles, Polka and Country Bands, etc.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
County
Menominee County, MI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Michigan Business
Marinette, WI
Business
City
Oconto, WI
City
Marinette, WI
101 WIXX

Door County Beach Is Back In Business

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After years of record high water levels, a popular Lake Michigan beach is making a comeback. A steady stream of waves greets the shoreline at Whitefish Dunes State Park. The wide beach and shallow water attract swimmers of all ages. It’s also a place to escape the heat.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Motorists Feel Some Relief at the Pump

Motorists in Eastern Wisconsin are feeling a little bit of relief at the gas pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, in Manitowoc County, the average price per gallon of fuel fell four cents from last week to $4.82, while Sheboygan County reported a one-penny dip to $4.80.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Schroeder’s Department Store

(WFRV) – This week Local 5 Live explores Two Rivers as part of our summer series Our Town. In the heart of downtown is a historic building and business. We give viewers a closer look at Schroeder’s, not just a true department store but a gathering place to get what you need plus some new additions as they grow with the community.
TWO RIVERS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Family Farm#Dairy Foods#Eagleherald
UPMATTERS

Over 30 beagles surrendered to Wisconsin Humane Society

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – More than 30 dogs and puppies living in confined, unsanitary conditions in a breeding facility were recently given up and transferred to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). According to the WHS Green Bay Campus’ Facebook page, the Humane Society of the United States sent the beagles...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The planets align

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All eight planets will be visible at once. Seven will be in one section of the sky, and you can see five of them with the naked eye. Brad tells you where and when to look. Where’s the eighth planet? It’s the one with the trees blocking your view.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Bear sneaks into Crivitz house while family sleeps

CRIVITZ, Wis–A Crivitz family wakes up to a furry intruder. A young black bear made it inside home through an open kitchen window while the family was asleep Sunday night. They managed to trap the bear in the bathroom and call the D-N-R. Video shows a warden dragging the unhappy bear out of the house at the end of a catchloop. No one was hurt.
CRIVITZ, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
pleasantviewrealty.com

N3620 County Road J Kaukauna WI

Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
KAUKAUNA, WI
Door County Pulse

JJ’s Last Call: Era Ends with Sale of Sister Bay Restaurant

Last Tuesday, JJ’s La Puerta filled with familiar faces. The cohorts were there one last time – Bruce, David and Jeanne, Rhonda, Dave and Timmer. There was the next generation of restaurateurs inspired by the JJ’s dream filtering in as well. Chad, Travis, Randy, James, Mike, Paula.
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Butch’s Bar Prepares to Reopen in Former Nautical Inn

Tom Alberts, owner and president of Great Lakes Business Group in Sturgeon Bay, has announced that the sale of the former Nautical Inn at 234 Kentucky St. to Clarence G. Cumber Jr. closed last week. The building will soon become the new location of Butch’s Bar. The previous Butch’s...
STURGEON BAY, WI
NBC26

Why are gas prices so high?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The high prices of gas probably have many of us wondering — why is it so expensive?. "I think it's terrible," Ashwaubenon resident Richard English said. "I hope it doesn't continue to go up anymore," said Green Bay resident Chris Kalishek. People...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storms spark debate on effectiveness of tornado sirens

NICHOLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The storm that hit northeast Wisconsin last week is rekindling a debate in an Outagamie County village about whether or not tornado sirens are needed to keep people safe when severe weather strikes. “No sirens, no nothing, I had no idea anything was coming and...
NICHOLS, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
38
Followers
138
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy