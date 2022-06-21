ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Fincantieri Marinette Marine awarded contract for third frigate

By Special to the EagleHerald
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON D.C.—The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that Fincantieri Marinette Marine is on contract to build a third Constellation-class Frigate, the future USS Chesapeake.

This announcement follows last month’s successful critical design review of the first-in-class FFG-62, which is nearing the start of construction. The value of this contract option is approximately $536 million.

“We are pleased with the award, and our focus remains on working with the Navy to build the best frigate in the world,” said Fincantieri Marine Group President and CEO Dario Deste.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine received the initial frigate contract in April 2020 for the lead ship and nine additional options. Last year the Navy exercised the first option, giving FMM the opportunity to build the second ship, FFG-63, the future USS Congress. The initial FFG contract was valued at $5.5 billion, if all options are exercised.

Fincantieri is nearly complete with its $300 million construction and renovation project aimed at enabling construction of two frigates each year. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was in Marinette last month for the dedication of one of the newest buildings in the shipyard, the massive ‘Building 34’, where two 500-foot ships can be erected and finished side-by-side in a climate-controlled environment.

FMM was also recognized recently by the Shipbuilders Council of America for its efforts to build ships safely. FMM garnered both the “Excellence in Safety” and “Improvement in Safety” awards, while another Fincantieri shipyard, Bay Shipbuilding, also received accolades from SCA for continued improvement on an already impressive safety record.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Navy’s Distributed Lethality Strategy Misses the Mark

A large fleet of corvettes, submarines, and UVs would prove more survivable, better suited to the mission at hand, and more cost-effective for an increasingly cash-strapped navy. Ever since the conclusion of World War II, the United States has exercised command of the sea. With no rival able to muster...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

USS District of Columbia: The First Nuclear Columbia-Class Submarine Is Named

The delivery of the first Columbia-class boat, the USS District of Columbia, is slated for 2027. Quietly and secretly patrolling strategically vital areas deep underwater, nuclear-armed submarines make up as much as 70 percent of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. These undersea behemoths are ready to strike at a moment’s notice, completely annihilating any nation or actor willing to attack the United States with nuclear weapons.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Marine Corps orders safety standdown for all aviation units

All Marine Aircraft Wing units will conduct a one-day safety standdown sometime between June 21 and July 1, according to a Marine Corps Administrative message released Monday. “The Marine Corps has had six Class-A mishaps since January 2022, resulting in nine fatalities and the destruction of four aircraft,” read the message. “Now is an appropriate time to take a day to conduct a Safety Stand-Down, review best practices, and focus on areas where we can improve in order to ensure our units remain capable, safe, and ready.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Marinette, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
americanmilitarynews.com

USS Port Royal in Kuwait for Navy, Coast Guard drills

US warship USS Port Royal arrived in Kuwait to participate in maneuvers and exercises with the Kuwaiti Navy and Coast Guard on Tuesday. In a press conference, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper Commander, US Naval Forces Central Command, said the United States and Kuwait have maintained a highly productive military partnership over the past several decades, stating the Port Royal is just one display of bilateral commitment to strengthen the longstanding naval partnership.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
nationalinterest.org

Can U.S. Missile Interceptors Destroy An Attacking ICBM?

The SM-3 IIA’s size, range, speed, and sensor technology could enable it to collide with enemy ICBMs at the beginning or end of its flight through space. Attacking intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) spend roughly twenty minutes traveling through the “midcourse” phase in space which presents a time window that cutting-edge missile defense systems, such as the Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI), can launch their interceptors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the US Navy’s First War Ship

The Age of Sail was a period from the late 16th century to the mid 19th century where ships were used for trade, travel – and fighting in wars. Though it took some time to build the U.S. Navy, eventually it became a dominant force. The U.S. Navy’s first warship was the USS Constitution, launched […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Navy#Fincantieri Marine Group#Ffg
MilitaryTimes

Navy fighter pilot dies in California Super Hornet crash

The pilot of a Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet died Friday after the aircraft crashed near Trona, California. The aircraft, which was based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, was downed at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time. The service is waiting to identify the sailor until 24-hours after notifying next-of-kin.
TRONA, CA
Atlas Obscura

Site of the Japanese WWII Surrender

On September 2, 1945, the USS Missouri was anchored in Tokyo Bay when it hosted representatives from the Empire of Japan and the Allied Nations to sign the Japanese Instrument of Surrender. The signing of this document marked the end of hostilities in World War II. The site of this...
MISSOURI STATE
Axios

U.S. Navy has dismissed a dozen officers with little explanation

The Navy has terminated about a dozen officers over the last several months due to a “loss of confidence” in their ability to command, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Earlier this month, five officers were let go in the span of a week. The Navy said the series of dismissals is not related, but did not elaborate on what actions or circumstances specifically led to the decisions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Navy destroyer bears name of decorated Marine killed in WWII

The christening of a Navy destroyer on Saturday highlighted the sacrifices of two generations — the ship’s namesake killed in World War II and another Marine who died more than 60 years later.The future USS Basilone bears the name of a Marine who was awarded the Medal of Honor before his death on Iwo Jima.Breaking a bottle on the ship's bow for good luck was a woman who lost her brother in an ambush in Fallujah, Iraq.The legacy and sacrifice of such Marines are never forgotten, Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black told a crowd of 2,000...
MILITARY
TwoSq Media

U.S. DOD, awards over $330 million for US military developments

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced more than $331 million in contracts to benefit the US Air Force, Army, and the Navy on June 21st, 2022. Northrop Grumman shows their Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN). The IFCN is part of their Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).Northrop Grumman.
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
38
Followers
138
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy