Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department announces Summer fire safety tips

By Nico Rossi
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department (WBFD) wants you to stay safe this Summer, so they have released some fire safety tips for those around BBQ Grills, Fire Pits, and Fireplaces.

According to a press release, each year the city’s fire department responds to numerous calls for something openly burning and bbq grill fires. The WBFD has already responded to 27 similar calls, this year.

“Responsibility and respect for your neighbor should also offer guidance to everyone who uses an outdoor fire pit,” said Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

Outdoor grills, firepits, and fireplaces are regulated by a city ordinance and enforced by the City’s Fire, Police, Health Code, and Building Code Enforcement Departments. In order to use an outdoor firepit and or fireplace, residents must adhere to the following rules:

  • Barbecue grills may not be used on any common covered area or balcony or any over-hanging portion on any residential dwelling or within five (5) feet of any part of a residential dwelling.

Now, open burning in the City of Wilkes-Barre is a little different, it usually is not allowed and unregulated burning may also cause a threat to the safety of others living within the vicinity. Open burning may also be a threat or damaging to the property it’s burning on.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Council, an ordinance has been enacted to keep everyone safe from harm.

To begin, in general, there is no Open Burning within the City of Wilkes-Barre unless specifically authorized by the WBFD.

Exceptions to the outdoor burning rules are:

  • The burning of charcoal, clean wood, or cooking fuels used in cooking.
  • The burning of clean untreated wood in a commercially manufactured outdoor fire pit or outdoor fireplace provided that:
    • The fire is wholly contained in the fire pit.
    • The fire pit is covered by a screen to control the emission of ash and embers.
    • The fire does not constitute a nuisance.
    • The fire is not within 15 feet of combustible materials or adjacent property lines.
    • The fire is not unattended.
    • There is not more than one fire pit or fireplace located on the lot.
    • The fire is not located on a lot containing more than two dwelling units or at a fraternity, sorority, or similar housing.
    • Burning for bona fide ceremonial or bona fide religious purposes

The WBFD says even if the burning would otherwise be allowed, no open burning will occur if the WBFD says the burning would cause a nuisance by presenting a danger to the public’s safety, health or welfare.

The use of outdoor fire pits or fireplaces is not authorized between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Officials say penalties for violating the BBQ Grill ordinance is a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000 and the penalty for Open Burning will be subject to a fine of no more than $250.

“Open Burning should be reported as it occurs, to the WBFD by calling 911. This allows the fire department to be dispatched to investigate the complaint and enforce the open burning ordinance,” says Mayor George C. Brown.

To view the complete list of ordinances in full, visit the Wilkes-Barre City website .

