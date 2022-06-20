ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

National Lightning Safety Awareness Week brings tips for summer activities

By South Carolina Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is Lightning Safety Awareness Week, and the National Weather Service (NWS) wants to remind the public of the rare but real dangers of lightning strikes. South Carolina ranks 17 nationally in terms of lightning fatalities. According to an analysis by the NWS, 418 people were struck and...

Harry Hampton and the Congaree National Park

Our state and nation owe Harry Hampton a great debt for his love of wildlife and years of work promoting that the Beidler Tract not be logged but instead preserved as what is now the Congaree National Park. It’s twenty-six thousand acres is the largest intact old growth bottom land stand in the south eastern United States. We can thank the late Mr. Hampton, an avid lover of nature and co-editor of the State newspaper, for his tireless efforts to save this treasure, home to to six national and twenty-three state champion trees. But in addition to these massive sentinels, Congaree is the only site in South Carolina to host synchronous fireflies. In May to early June. an event so ephemeral and gasp-inducing that there is now a lottery to see this two-week marvel.
South Dakota AG removed from post after hitting and killing a pedestrian

Pierre, S.D. — Tuesday, state senators removed South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office after he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever while driving. After the accident in Sept. 2020, questions arose about Ravnsborg's conduct including a statement that he didn't immediately know he hit a person rather than a deer. A police investigation showed that Boever was walking on the shoulder of a highway when Ravnsborg struck him.
Facing Growing Shortage, SC Pushes to Recruit Teachers

As school winds down for the summer, South Carolina educators are gearing up to face the statewide teacher shortage. In Richland School District Two, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Marshalynn Franklin explains the county has felt the shortage throughout the year, with vacancies taking weeks instead of days to fill. “I think...
Texas Senate holds meeting on police response to Uvalde school shooting

On Tuesday, a special Texas Senate Committee is meeting in response to the shooting last month at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers. Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest from Texas Public Radio reporter Camille Phillips. This article was originally published...
South Carolina State
Supreme Court strikes down N.Y. law that restricts concealed carrying of guns

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 opinion, ruled that New York's restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms in public violates the Second Amendment. The opinion, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, invalidates the state's requirement for people to show "proper cause" to get public carry licenses. Writing for the...
“F” is for Figg, Robert McCormick, Jr. (1901-1991)

“F” is for Figg, Robert McCormick, Jr. (1901-1991). Lawyer, public servant, legal educator. A graduate of the College of Charleston, Figg attended law school at Columbia University and was admitted to the bar in 1922. He served one term in the South Carolina House of Representatives before being elected solicitor of the Ninth Judicial Circuit. During that era solicitors drafted legislation for the General Assembly, and one of Figg’s most important achievements was drafting the act that created the South Carolina State Ports Authority. He was involved with the Ports Authority for thirty years as its legal counsel and adviser to its management. From 1959 until 1970 he served as dean of the University of South Carolina School Law School. After retiring from USC, Robert McCormick Figg, Jr., served as president of the South Carolina Bar Association.
Supreme Court rules that Maine program must cover religious schools

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 6 to 3 that a tuition assistance program in Maine has to cover religious schools. Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Emily Bazelon, senior research scholar at Yale Law School and staff writer for the New York Times magazine. This article...
