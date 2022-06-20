National Lightning Safety Awareness Week brings tips for summer activities

“F” is for Figg, Robert McCormick, Jr. (1901-1991). Lawyer, public servant, legal educator. A graduate of the College of Charleston, Figg attended law school at Columbia University and was admitted to the bar in 1922. He served one term in the South Carolina House of Representatives before being elected solicitor of the Ninth Judicial Circuit. During that era solicitors drafted legislation for the General Assembly, and one of Figg’s most important achievements was drafting the act that created the South Carolina State Ports Authority. He was involved with the Ports Authority for thirty years as its legal counsel and adviser to its management. From 1959 until 1970 he served as dean of the University of South Carolina School Law School. After retiring from USC, Robert McCormick Figg, Jr., served as president of the South Carolina Bar Association.
Comments / 0