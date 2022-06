A woman with her arms and legs strapped to a gurney surprised the staff in a hallway of a Texas hospital’s emergency room on June 14, according to ABC13 News. Police said a 65-year-old woman named Glendar Johnson-Jackson pulled out a handgun and twice opened fire in the hallway at the HCA Healthcare Emergency Room in Conroe, Texas around 11:45 a.m. Jackson was at the hospital for a mental evaluation ordered by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

CONROE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO