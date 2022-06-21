ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

P.J. Tucker intrigue begins ahead of June 29 deadline to decide on player option with Heat

By Anthony Chiang
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ihZv_0gGmRbHJ00

The busiest part of the NBA offseason has begun, with the NBA Draft scheduled for Thursday and teams and players needing to decide on contract options in the coming days ahead of free agency.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that veteran forward P.J. Tucker made his decision, choosing to opt out of his $7.4 million player option with the Miami Heat for next season to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Although the expectation is that Tucker will opt out to enter free agency, a source close to the situation told the Miami Herald on Monday night that he has not yet formally made a decision on his player option. Tucker, who turned 37 in May, has until June 29 to make his decision official.

Whatever happens, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and president Pat Riley both made it known they want Tucker back next season.

“Tuck is the kind of player that doesn’t have to do a lot from a scoring standpoint, but he makes so many great plays for you,” Riley said in early June after the Heat’s season came to an end in the Eastern Conference finals. “He is like a cornerstone for us. Toughness, rebounding, defense, no nonsense guy. I’d love to have Tuck back next year. He’s part of our core and we’ll see what happens.”

The Heat isn’t on track to have cap space and doesn’t hold Tucker’s Bird rights, so there is a limit to what it can offer him if he decides to become a free agent this offseason, as expected:

▪ One option is to use the non-Bird exception to offer Tucker a contract with a starting salary of up to $8.4 million that can be from one to three seasons long.

▪ The Heat could also offer Tucker up to the the full $10.3 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception to re-sign him to a contract that could be from one to three seasons long, but using that exception would hard cap the Heat at the apron that’s expected to be at around $155 million.

According to ESPN analyst and former Nets executive Bobby Marks, the market outside of Miami for Tucker is in the $6 million to $8 million range.

“He was so important all across the board,” Spoelstra said in late May. “That competitive spirit, his competitive will, his consistent toughness that you can just count on every single day. And he has a way of communicating that and inspiring everybody in the locker room that is so genuine. If you’re just observing it from the outside, you’re like: ‘Wow, that’s intense.’ But to everybody in the locker room, it’s a really special genuine feeling when you have somebody that is that committed to winning and helping other guys.

“He’s so unselfish as a player, always taking on the biggest challenges. Defensively, he’ll do all the little things, the dirty work, the tough things and never complain about it. He never complains or talks about his shots. He’s just completely selfless.”

Along with Tucker having the option to enter free agency, there are five players from the Heat’s season-ending roster who will become free agents this summer: Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo will be unrestricted free agents, and Caleb Martin will be a restricted free agent as long as the Heat extends a $2.1 million qualifying offer to him ahead of free agency.

Tucker thrived as the Heat’s starting power forward this past season, as his combination of elite three-point shooting from the corners and defensive versatility at 6-5 and 245-pounds provided a skill set that complemented starting center Bam Adebayo’s game to solidify the Heat’s frontcourt.

Tucker averaged 7.6 points on 41.5 percent shooting from three-point range, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 71 regular-season games (70 starts) in his first season with the Heat.

Free-agent negotiations across the NBA are expected to begin on June 30.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole Opens Up On His Relationship With Klay Thompson: "For Him To Embrace Me At Such A Young Age And Take Me Under His Wing... I'm Glad To Be A Part Of That."

Jordan Poole has made it to the top of the mountain in many ways, he is an NBA champion and was a significant contributor in terms of making it happen for the Golden State Warriors. His elite ability to shoot the ball and score when the Warriors need has earned him a lot of praise throughout the season, with many going as far as to nickname him 'Kid Splash'.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Markieff Morris
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Free Agents#The Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star reportedly seeking trade from his team

The son of a former NBA star is looking to carve out his own path … on a different team. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Monday that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. recently approached management to discuss a possible trade. Iko adds that there is no bad blood between the two sides but that Martin simply needs more minutes to continue developing.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Heat’s real plan after PJ Tucker opts out of contract

PJ Tucker decided to opt out of his contract with the Miami Heat, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving the South Beach franchise. By declining his $7.4 million option for the 2022-23 season, Tucker enters free agency and can negotiate a new deal–whether he’s seeking a pay raise, a longer deal for more assurance or […] The post RUMOR: Heat’s real plan after PJ Tucker opts out of contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Why Warriors should offer Iguodala 'player emeritus' status

SAN FRANCISCO – On the subject of Andre Iguodala’s future, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers responded properly Wednesday, making no declarations and leaving it up to Andre to express his desires. Both would welcome him back because they realize how much Iguodala meant to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

College Basketball's Darius Lee Dead At 21 Following Mass Shooting

Tragic news has struck the basketball world as it has been revealed that college player Darius Lee was shot and killed in New York over the weekend. Lee was a rising star for Houston Baptist and he was considered a huge talent and an even better person by his coaches and teammates.
HOUSTON, TX
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
8K+
Followers
944
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy