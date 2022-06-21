Seven Cardinals named all-conference

The Sun Prairie girls soccer team put together a strong campaign in 2022. The Cardinals put up a 8-8-3 overall record and a 6-3 mark in the Big Eight to finish in 4th in the conference. Opposing coaches took notice of what Cardinals pushed the team to glory. In total, seven Sun Prairie athletes took home all-conference recognition following the season. Let’s see who made the cut.

1st team

Ellianna Trilling, junior, midfielder

Trilling did a stellar job of guiding the Cardinals this season from her midfield position. Whether she was kickstarting an offensive push with a well-placed pass or halting a run from the other side, she always seemed to be in good position.

She put up five points this season thanks to two goals and an assist. She also fired a total of 11 shots on goal. Trilling will be looked to for leadership again next season.

Mairin Duffy, junior, defender

Duffy served as the leader of a stout Sun Prairie defense this season. Her efforts, combined with those of the rest of the defense, helped the Cardinals to hold 13 of their 19 opponents to one or zero goals this season.

Duffy also got to try her hand at offense a time or two this year. She logged three shots on goal and tallied an assist.

2nd team

Josie Langhans, junior, forward

Langhans was the juice behind Sun Prairie’s offensive attack this season. The Eastern Michigan commit led the team in total shots (50), shots on goal (40), goals scored (12), assists (5) and total points (29).

Lily Schellpfeffer, senior, goalkeeper

Schellpfeffer served as the last line of defense for her Cardinals this season, and did a great job. In her 15 games in goal, she saved 61 of the 87 shots fired at her for a season save percentage of 70.1%. She was also responsible for five shutouts.

Honorable mention

Lily Rimrodt, junior, forward

Rimrodt paired up with Langhans this season to make a truly terrifying duo on the offensive side of the ball. Rimrodt scored nine goals and added two assists for a total of 20 points on the season. She was also second on the team in shots on goal with 26.

Jerzey Ladwig, junior, midfielder

Ladwig was a vocal leader of the Cardinals on the season. She could often be heard directing traffic and moving her teammates into beneficial positions. She was more of a defensive midfielder as her blazing speed made it tough for opponents to push past her. She did record four shots on goal, though, one of which found the back of the net.

Paisly Cleveland, senior, midfielder

Cleveland, a York College commit, helped round out what was a stellar midfield for the Cardinals this season. She worked her way into opponent territory often and made some big plays for Sun Prairie. She fired 10 shots on goal, four of which scored. She also added two assists to bring her season point total to 10.

--

In addition to the all-conference honors, four Cardinals picked up team awards at Sun Prairie’s postseason banquet. Junior Josie Langhans was given the Outstanding Offensive Award. Junior Mairin Duffy picked up the Offensive Defensive Award. Senior Kendryn White earned the Most Improved Award. Senior goalie Lily Schellpfeffer was given the team’s Most Valuable Player award.

--

Full 2022 Big Eight girls soccer all-conference teams

1st team

Lilliah Blum, junior, Verona (forward)

Abbey Stanton, sophomore, Madison West (forward)

Delaney Cox, junior, Madison Memorial (forward)

Elizabeth Arnold, junior, Madison West (midfielder)

Dalina Jonuzi, junior, Middleton (midfielder)

Linsey Trapino, junior, Verona (midfielder)

Ellianna Trilling, junior, Sun Prairie (midfielder)

Anya Purtell, sophomore, Madison West (defender)

Iris Crabb, junior, Madison East (defender)

Mairin Duffy, junior, Sun Prairie (defender)

Olivia Defever, junior, Madison Memorial (goalie)

2nd team

Josie Langhans, junior, Sun Prairie (forward)

Suzy Hinds Cruz, sophomore, Madison West (forward)

Devan Utter, senior, Middleton (forward)

Maya Griffin, junior, Madison East (midfielder)

Savannah Pursley, senior, Madison Memorial (midfielder)

Kate Aman-Lavicky, junior, Madison West (midfielder)

Jenna Albert, junior, Verona (midfielder)

Bellah Avila, sophomore, Janesville Craig (defender)

Sophie Kasel, sophomore, Middleton (defender)

Sydney Weier, senior, Madison Memorial (defender)

Elena Risgaard, junior, Verona (defender)

Lily Schellpfeffer, senior, Sun Prairie (goalie)

Honorable Mention

Grace Brown, sophomore, Janesville Craig (forward)

Ava Ehrilinger, senior, Madison East (forward)

Katie Isensee, senior, La Follette (forward)

Kierstin McHugh, senior, Madison Memorial (forward)

Marley Mladucky, junior, Middleton

Lily Rimrodt, junior, Sun Prairie (forward)

Izzy Plesac, sophomore, Verona (forward)

Lilli Rick, junior, Janesville Craig (midfielder)

Liz Pierson, junior, Janesville Craig (midfielder)

Kilee Knapp, senior, La Follette (midfielder)

Katherine Shafranski, sophomore, Madison Memorial (midfielder)

Zoe Esser Domnitz, junior, Madison West (midfielder)

Meghan Frantz, senior, Middleton (midfielder)

Jerzey Ladwig, junior, Sun Prairie (midfielder)

Paisly Cleveland, senior, Sun Prairie (midfielder)

Jordan Drill, senior, Madison East (defender)

Addie Armstrong, junior, Madison Memorial (defender)

Tasha Igic, senior, Madison West (defender)

Ursula Anstaett, freshman, Middleton (defender)

Naiya Rajpal, junior, Middleton (goalie)

Player of the Year: Lilliah Blum, Verona

Coach of the Year: Jen Faulkner, Verona