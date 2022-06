Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick suffered an apparent lower-body injury resulting from a collision in Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the top of the second inning, Jays’ second baseman Santiago Espinal hit a fly ball down the left field line. Mendick, third baseman Jake Burger, and left fielder Adam Haseley all converged trying to make the play. Haseley came down with the ball but collided with Mendick in the process.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO