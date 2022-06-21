ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stiller met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and told the actor-turned-politician 'you are my hero' after touring the war-ravaged country

By Rebecca Cohen
 2 days ago
Ben Stiller meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv Monday.

  • Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Monday.
  • You're my hero," Stiller told the Ukrainian President upon their meeting Monday, video shows.
  • Stiller is visiting Ukraine on a trip as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Monday and told the former actor turned politician that he was his hero.

"It's really wonderful. You're my hero," Stiller told the Ukrainian President upon meeting him Monday, a video posted to Twitter by Bloomberg shows .

"As you quit a great acting career for this," Stiller continued. "What you've done and the way that you've rallied the country, and you know, for the world, it's really inspiring.

Stiller is visiting Ukraine on a trip as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Zelenskyy's office said in a press release . Stiller met with Zelenskyy after viewing the occupied settlements in the Kyiv region.

Stiller spoke with survivors in the city of Irpin, the press release said.

"It's hard to understand what's actually going on here if you haven't been here," Stiller said to Zelenskyy, noting his travels to Irpin and his shock at seeing the destruction that he had seen on TV in person.

"It's something else to actually see it and feel it, and then to talk to the people, we talked to a bunch of people this morning," Stiller said. "And that's a lot more shocking."

Stiller visited displaced Ukrainians in Poland on Sunday, according to the release, and discussed with Zelensky and the UNHCR delegation further modes of cooperation.

Cindy Edmonds
2d ago

one thing about this war, is that they're funneling money out of America as fast as they can into another foreign country trying to defend its borders when our president doesn't even defend our borders. I find that odd

American Patriot FJB
2d ago

I thought Russia was trying to assassinate Zelensky? how do all these high profile figures get access to him without tipping off the Russians to his location? something definitely doesn't add up here

VC FLORIDA
2d ago

With such a devastating war going on in his country, that guy sure haa a lot of time to film videos in front of a green screen, talk at the Grammys, and meet celebrities.

