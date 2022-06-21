ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

3 men dressed as construction workers accused of stealing plywood from California job site

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGuzy_0gGmQzFi00

LINCOLN, Calif. — Three California men are facing a host of charges after a witness saw them load plywood worth nearly $3,000 onto two pickup trucks and drive away.

According to KCRA-TV, the witness stated all three men wore construction vests during the brazen Saturday morning burglary at a Lincoln job site near Nisenen Valley Drive just before 6 a.m. local time.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department executed traffic stops on both vehicles, arresting Omar Alejo, 38; Oscar Guillen, 35; and Jose Loya-Carlon, 35, The Sacramento Bee reported. All three men live in Sacramento.

“74 sheets of plywood in all, for a total value of $2,960 were recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from,” Lincoln police told KCRA.

All three suspects have been charged with grand theft and conspiracy to commit a felony crime, while Alejo and Loya-Carlon also face charges for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Bee.

Alejo was also booked on suspicion of providing false information to officers and for an outstanding felony warrant out of Sacramento County, KCRA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Arrest made in Placer County homicide of Sacramento man

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in connection with a March 20 homicide on Palladay Road. Sopheap Om, 44, of Stockton was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of Fred Cornacchioli, 53, of Sacramento on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane in Elverta, according to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, CA
Cars
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Lincoln, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
FOX40

CHP: Colfax woman arrested after crashing car into tree

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Colfax woman after sustaining “major injuries” from a traffic collision on Rough and Ready Highway at Ridge Road late Tuesday night.  CHP said before 11 p.m., Jeanette Polino overturned her 2008 Nissan Titan by driving her vehicle off the roadway and striking a tree […]
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple Agencies Investigating Boat Fire On Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Multiple state and local agencies are investigating a boat fire that raged on for hours on the Sacramento River Monday evening. A plume of smoke could be seen for miles as the 85-foot privately owned boat burned in the river under the I-80 bridge connecting Natomas and West Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire Department drafted water from the river to fight the flames as people pulled up wondering what happened. “It could be a lot of things. Hope it doesn’t burn nobody’s house down,” one resident in the area said. “It could be really bad right here.” Crews worked into the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Plywood#Job Site#Crime#Police#Kcra Tv#The Sacramento Bee#Cox Media Group
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Fatality Occurs on Rancho Cordova Highway

Accident on U.S. 50 Kills One Person and Injures Others. A traffic fatality was reported in Rancho Cordova on June 19 following a two-vehicle accident along U.S. 50. The collision occurred around 11:10 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just west of the Zinfandel Drive off-ramp between two vehicles, one of which was hauling a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the vehicles overturned in the collision. Drunk or drugged driving was not ruled out as a factor in the accident, and a phlebotomist was called to administer a blood test on one person.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Elk Grove

The incident below occurred Thursday evening, June 16, around 9:30 pm near the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and Harbour Point. The suspect walked up to the victim who was inside his vehicle. The suspect asked the victim for an item and then proceeded to stab the victim in the lower arm. The suspect then tried to push the victim out of his vehicle, however, the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect ran away and was later located by officers during an extensive search. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had arrived before the incident in a reported stolen vehicle. The suspect, 23-year-old Timothy Davidson, was arrested and then transported to the main jail.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Deaf man missing in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a deaf man who went missing near Incline Village on June 14. Blair Esson, 29, was last seen trying to get a ride to Grid Bar in Kings Beach, his friends told sheriff’s deputies. Esson is 5’05”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Crews douse flames at county line

El Dorado Hills, Folsom and Cal Fire firefighters knocked down a Tuesday afternoon blaze that scorched grassland near a Folsom subdivision. At 4 p.m. crews responded to the fire burning along eastbound Highway 50, 1 mile east of El Dorado Hills Boulevard. “The fire’s final size was 1 acre and...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 men arrested in Chico on cocaine charges

CHICO, Calif. - Two men were arrested following an investigation into the transportation and sales of cocaine, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served a search warrant on June 16 and found more than a pound of cocaine, $9,000 and other evidence indicating the sales of cocaine.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer drowns in Rattlesnake Bar area of Folsom Lake, officials say

Calif. — Crews on Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of a man who drowned at Folsom Lake, California State Parks said. The department was called around 12:35 p.m. about a missing man who was last seen in the water at the Rattlesnake Bar entrance of Folsom Lake, state parks said. The man was swimming from shore to a nearby island with two women, but by the time the women reached the island, they realized the man was no longer behind them and out of sight.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airport Escape: Dispatch Audio Describes Arrested Passenger’s ‘Unexpected Takeoff’ In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A passenger arrested and taken off a plane at Sacramento International Airport slipped one hand out of his handcuffs and made his getaway. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dispatch audio recordings describe the unexpected takeoff at Sacramento International Airport. Deputy: “…I need additional…just got away…he’s in the parking garage…” After what started as a routine arrest, the suspect made a run for it and was somehow able to remove one hand from his cuffs while the other hand was still in them. Deputies sent out his description: Deputy: “…with blue slides and iand he does still have handcuffs on the right…” Deputy: “…do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy