PJ Tucker is opting out of his contract with the Miami Heat and will instead test free agency after just one season with the South Beach franchise. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, Tucker is declining his $7.4 million option with the Heat. While he is already 37 years old, the veteran forward is […] The post PJ Tucker makes shocking $7.4 million decision with Heat ahead of free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO