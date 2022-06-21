ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

A Look Inside the Outdated Dane County Jail

By Nate Wegehaupt
wortfm.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett held a press conference, calling on the County Board to approve a referendum to approve additional funding to build a new Dane County Jail. The call for a referendum comes after soaring inflationary costs for the...

www.wortfm.org

captimes.com

Madison City Council switches to hybrid meeting model

After years of meeting over Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night that will move its meetings from a virtual setting to a hybrid model. The decision took months of deliberation. The new format requires Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, council leadership and a...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Senator Roger Roth: Gov Evers Must Take Action to Defend The Safety of Our Citizens

Just over a month ago, Politico obtained a first draft of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to overrule Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. While a leak of this nature is unprecedented in modern times and is sure to cause untold damage to the operation of the Court as an institution moving forward, the reaction to the preliminary opinion has exposed the radical left’s disdain for our republic’s institutions and norms.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

No strings attached: City launches guaranteed income pilot program

The city of Madison has launched its new guaranteed income pilot program, which will provide 155 families $500 a month for a year. The program, called the Madison Forward Fund, comes at no cost to taxpayers and is fully funded entirely by charitable donations. The cash payments are aimed at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison tests guaranteeing income to people in need - no strings attached

A Waunakee girl is turning lemons into a fundraising opportunity, using a lemonade stand parked at the end of her driveway to help people a world away. The state Dept. of Health Services opened the door to the last group of Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
wortfm.org

Madison Celebrates Juneteenth with South Park Street Parade

On Saturday, cars, motorcycles, and community members packed the parking lot of the Fountain of Life Covenant Church east of South Park Street in Madison to celebrate Juneteenth. This was the starting point for a parade that went through South Park Street. Groups and organizations took part as well and...
MADISON, WI
Joe Parisi
nbc15.com

Suspect in DeForest stalking faces 4 new attempted homicide counts

DeFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested earlier this year for allegedly plotting to kidnap someone was booked into the Dane Co. jail Wednesday on four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office records indicate Gabriel Savage was booked into the jail around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday...
DEFOREST, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: New inclusive playground now open in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. – McKee Farms Park now features a playground that is inclusive for all users, including children with disabilities. The new playground allows those with physical or sight limitations to play and interact together with other kids and families in a safe and secure space. This is Dane County’s third all-inclusive playground. The other two are located in the...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen with history of burglaries charged with attempted homicide after firing gun in January incident

MADISON, Wis. — Details from a newly filed criminal complaint allege a teenager who Madison police say has a history of burglarizing Madison-area homes tried to shoot a man during an attempted car theft earlier this year. The complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges that 16-year-old Quamaine Kelly broke into a man’s home in the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Road on...
wortfm.org

Madison, the fourth week of June, 1966

Madison in the Sixties – the last week of June, 1966. June 24 The Common Council starts the process to end racial discrimination in private clubs by adopting a report from the Equal Opportunities Commission proposing six steps the city should take to ban such bias. Among them – that no new liquor licenses be granted to any private organizations which practice “invidious” discrimination in their membership policies. Three private clubs in Madison currently follow the “whites-only” clause in their national charters – the Eagles, Elks, and Loyal Order of Moose. The Council agrees with the EOC recommendation that “at some future date” after 1969, those clubs also have to end their racist membership policies, or lose their liquor licenses.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison launches pilot program offering $500 monthly payments to families in need

MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders announced Monday a new program that will guarantee direct payments to select families, adding Madison to a growing list of communities around the country that are offering a novel kind of support for those who need it most. Dubbed the Madison Forward Fund, the city’s guaranteed income program will provide 155 families with $500 per...
MADISON, WI
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Housing for Veterans Opens in Wisconsin

Gorman & Co., Dane County and Great Lakes Dryhootch completed the 59-unit property. A partnership between Gorman & Co., Dane County and Great Lakes Dryhootch has completed Valor on Washington, a 59-unit affordable housing community in Madison, Wis., aimed to provide housing for veterans. Valor on Washington is a mixed-income...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Police search for suspect in armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for a man who threatened a woman with a gun on the 700 block of Grant Street late on Monday, Beloit Police say. The victim was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect, wearing all black clothes and...
BELOIT, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Make Music Madison, TOD Overlay, Monona Drive Project - D15 Update 6/19/22

Lake Edge Neighborhood Association will be moving their meeting online for Monday evening (previously scheduled in the park). Meeting begins at 6:30p and the link can be found here. Topics include hearing about plans from the new leadership team at the Goodman Center and speakers on what's going on at the Frank Allis gardens & how we as neighbors can help.
MADISON, WI
KRMG

Wisconsin's Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE

