A Look Inside the Outdated Dane County Jail

Madison in the Sixties – the last week of June, 1966. June 24 The Common Council starts the process to end racial discrimination in private clubs by adopting a report from the Equal Opportunities Commission proposing six steps the city should take to ban such bias. Among them – that no new liquor licenses be granted to any private organizations which practice “invidious” discrimination in their membership policies. Three private clubs in Madison currently follow the “whites-only” clause in their national charters – the Eagles, Elks, and Loyal Order of Moose. The Council agrees with the EOC recommendation that “at some future date” after 1969, those clubs also have to end their racist membership policies, or lose their liquor licenses.

MADISON, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO