Colorado Weather: Cold Front Brings Temps Down For 1st Day Of Summer

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado has a dry, cold front pushing thru the region on Monday evening. This front will kick up gusty winds of 25 to 30 mph from time to time thru Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Behind the front skies will be mostly clear across most of the state to start the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be around 5 to 10 degrees cooler for the day which is the First Day Of Astronomical Summer. The summer solstice hits at 3:13 AM on Tuesday morning.

The first day of Summer will be mostly dry and cooler across the state with just a few evening thunderstorms in the southeastern part of the state.

Coming up by the middle of the week monsoon moisture will slowly start to return to the central Rockies.

This will increase chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

Best chances for measurable rain will in the mountains and over Denver metro area will be on Saturday and Sunday.