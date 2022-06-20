ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Weather: Cold Front Brings Temps Down For 1st Day Of Summer

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
 2 days ago

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado has a dry, cold front pushing thru the region on Monday evening. This front will kick up gusty winds of 25 to 30 mph from time to time thru Monday night into Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Behind the front skies will be mostly clear across most of the state to start the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be around 5 to 10 degrees cooler for the day which is the First Day Of Astronomical Summer. The summer solstice hits at 3:13 AM on Tuesday morning.

(source: CBS)

The first day of Summer will be mostly dry and cooler across the state with just a few evening thunderstorms in the southeastern part of the state.

(credit: CBS)

Coming up by the middle of the week monsoon moisture will slowly start to return to the central Rockies.

(credit: CBS)

This will increase chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

(credit: CBS)

Best chances for measurable rain will in the mountains and over Denver metro area will be on Saturday and Sunday.

(credit: CBS)

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: More Warmth Before Next Cold Front

DENVER(CBS)- Warm Temperatures and passing clouds were the rule for Wednesday. That trend will be with us for Thursday and Friday as well. The only difference will be a growing chance for afternoon thunderstorms. We are watching the early monsoon flow which covered the state in clouds on Wednesday. The air over most of the state was just too dry to get much rain from the cloud cover. Most of the rain producers popped up in southeast Colorado. (credit: CBS) As we get into the second half of the workweek our chances for rain producing storms starts trending upward. Thursday will still be fairly...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Rain Is Possible Thursday And Friday, Many Areas Won’t Get Wet Until The Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture originating from near Baja California in Mexico will make it feel more humid than normal in Colorado through the weekend. Most neighborhoods will also eventually get rain. For Denver and most of the Front Range on Thursday, a few showers or thunderstorms could drift east out of the high country mostly after 4 p.m. Severe weather is not expected and any rain in the metro area should be brief. Weather models were favoring the northwest side of the metro area for the best chance for rain late Thursday but that could change. (source: CBS) Meanwhile the chance for showers...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heat Rises Ahead Of Cool Weekend Blast

DENVER(CBS)- Happy first day of Summer! The Solstice arrived at 3:13 AM on Tuesday morning. So it was very odd the day ended up being the coolest day expected this week.   (credit: CBS) Temperatures are expected to warm up for Wednesday with a more southerly flow expected. Highs over many lower elevations may rise into the low 90s by mid-week. (credit: CBS) Monsoon flow the reversal of the summer wind was still in place on Tuesday. But, the flow was shunted over the eastern plains away from the I-25 corridor out to the eastern plains. (credit: CBS) The next big thing we are watching in the First Alert Weather is the return flow of sub-tropical moisture known as the summer monsoon. This will bring the return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms over most of Colorado including the Front Range. (credit: CBS) It will be a cool and wet weekend. In addition the southern moisture pushing in there will be a cold front pushing thru on Saturday. This will make the first official weekend of summer feeling awfully chilly for this time of year. (credit: CBS) If you are planning a camping trip this weekend take your rain gear and warmer clothing. (credit: CBS)    
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Monsoonal Moisture Is Coming, Heaviest Rain Stays Away From The Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – The seasonal shift in wind direction called the summer monsoon will mean a lot of moisture in Colorado through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be in the southern region of the state. The moisture is coming from New Mexico where there has been a lot of rain in recent days. And that is why Colorado’s southern communities from the San Juan Mountains to Pueblo and Lamar will see the most significant precipitation. Weather models agree at least some areas south of Highway 50 will get at least 2 inches of rain through Sunday. (source: CBS) Farther north in Denver...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

First round of summer snow coming to Colorado with wet weekend ahead

According to the National Weather Service, more snow may land on Colorado's highest peaks as another round of moisture moves into the state over upcoming days. Starting Thursday, monsoonal moisture is set to return to much of Colorado, continuing through the weekend. This will increase the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, resulting in flash flooding risks in the area of burn scars. This increased risk and potential flooding could result in road closures and travel delays.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Hot For The Final Day Of Spring, Cooler For The First Day Of Summer

DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth consecutive day, temperatures should reach at least 90 degrees along most of the Front Range on Monday. Then the coolest day in weeks is coming for the summer solstice on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies over Denver at sunrise Monday morning. (source: CBS) The normal high temperature on June 19 in Denver is about 85 degrees so it will be warmer than normal again on Monday. Areas on the far Eastern Plains like Julesburg and Burlington could be closer to 100 degrees while most mountain towns will be in the 60s and 70s to start the week....
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

Southern California could seen monsoon showers, dry lightning starting tonight

Southern California's mountains and high deserts could see monsoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.Temperatures cooled slightly across Southern California, but clouds are expected to increase overnight and bring a chance of isolated thunderstorms. While any amount of moisture is needed, monsoonal storms also bring the possibility of dry lightning igniting a wildfire.Any precipitation that does fall is expected to be above 10,000 feet, so Southern California's mountains and high deserts have the best chance of seeing any rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.In the event of dry lightning, forecasters say anyone who hears thunder is close enough to get struck, so they should immediately seek shelter indoors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
95 Rock KKNN

A Caiman was Caught Swimming in Colorado’s Sloan Lake

People fishing and participating in outdoor activities at Colorado's Sloan's Lake are used to coming across the typical species of wildlife that live in and around the water. Trout, bluegill, and catfish swim freely in Denver's biggest lake and a variety of birds also call this place home. However, an...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Wind Turbine Snaps In Half In Northeast Colorado

By Kerry O’Connor STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – In Northeastern Colorado a sea of wind turbines spins to provide renewable energy for thousands. Fleming Volunteer Fire Department says they received a call Wednesday of blades falling off one turbine. When crews got on scene they found an entire tower had snapped in half and collapsed. (credit: Fleming Volunteer Fire Department) Sterling Fire says it happened in the area of county road 16 and 59. There is no word yet on what caused the break to happen or how the turbine will be repaired or demolished.
STERLING, CO
New Country 99.1

Chris Stapleton Will Not Be Performing In Denver This Weekend

Chris Stapleton will no longer be performing in Denver, CO this weekend. According to a June 21 post via the country singer's social media accounts, Chris Stapleton has been left with no choice but to cancel his upcoming shows - which include a scheduled show he was set to play in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, June 23, followed by two other shows he was set to play at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 as part of his All-American Road Show Tour.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Gross Reservoir Closed To Recreation After Deadly Accident

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gross Reservoir will be closed to recreation for several weeks. This comes after last week’s deadly accident at the reservoir’s expansion project. (credit CBS) A dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7000 pounds of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.(credit: CBS) The driver, an engineer with six years of experience, worked for contractor Kiewit Barnard Construction. The vehicle is part of the...
DENVER, CO
Gephardt Daily

3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Idaho

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled southeast Idaho on Tuesday. The quake happened at 10:22 a.m. eight miles north northwest of Georgetown, according to data from the U.S Geological Survey website. Georgetown is a farming community of about 600 residents. It is located about 18 miles northeast of Logan.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Visit Denver: More Visitors Expected

DENVER (CBS4)– Visit Denver said the Denver metro area is trending up when it comes to tourism. More visitors are coming to the region. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The bureau is focused on leisure visitors right now, saying that it will take longer for conventions to return along with business travelers. The number of trips last year actually jumped 14% from the year before. Denver, USA – May 25, 2016: The 16th street mall in downtown with shops and cafes and green trees in the middle of the street. (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus) Visit Denver said the area actually had an edge during the pandemic. “We have certainly benefitted from being an outdoor city in an outdoor state over the last couple of years and I hope that will also transition into future years,” said Richard Scharf with Visit Denver. Those visitors spent $6.5 billion last year.
DENVER, CO
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
