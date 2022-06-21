ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Cycling Community ‘Heartbroken’ After Suspect ‘Intentionally’ Swerves Into Cyclists

By Rick Sallinger
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On a beautiful stretch of road it’s hard to believe something so cruel and heartless could happen. Alan “Haley” Mill, 38, is accused of deliberately ramming a vehicle into bicyclists critically injuring a female rider. It happened on a stretch of U.S. 40 between two Interstate 70 exits near Evergreen.

“This person passed a cyclist and then drove off the road intentionally onto the shoulder and into two other cyclists and possibly accelerated while doing that,” Jenny Fulton of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office explained.

(credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Witnesses said Mill drove into the parking lot of the El Rancho restaurant driving in circles trying to dislodge a bicycle from beneath the vehicle. Photos captured the 2018 Ford Escape with a temporary license plate that was involved in the incident.

It is registered to Mill. Authorities released multiple photos of Mill. The incident comes just days after an intoxicated man was sentenced to eight years for killing a cyclist. Michael Inglis was the husband of champion cyclist Gwen Inglis who was killed last year.

“It’s not uncommon for us cyclists to be out on the road and have drivers use their vehicle as a weapon,” Inglis said. “As soon as they pass you they swerve over the white line to show you they could have killed you if they wanted to.”

Alan ‘Haley’ Mill (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

CBS4 checked and found Mill has a lengthy criminal record for drugs, burglary, driving without a license and more. Bicycling in the area on a Sunday morning should have been delightful instead it was horror.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they found the suspect vehicle in a neighborhood on Zinnia Street. They believe it was abandoned overnight.

An arrest warrant for Mill has been issued. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or Crime stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Team Evergreen says the two victims were members. The group released the following statement:

Team Evergreen is heartbroken about the events that occurred over the weekend, injuring two cherished members of the Team Evergreen community. As an organization, riding bikes, and doing so with friends, is at the heart of what we do and what we are passionate about. We are currently working in lock step with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department to assist with what is an ongoing investigation.

Since the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to give any other specific details. The two riders that were injured are dear friends and Team Evergreen ambassadors. We will supply more information as it is relayed by the Jeffco Police Department and the victim’s family. Most of all, we ask that you keep the injured riders and their families in your thoughts.

Tana
2d ago

As an avid cyclist, I too get perturbed with cyclists not sharing the road. Bottom line is, if you don’t want to die stay off the roads and on the trails.

