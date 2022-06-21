Harry Styles, Gucci launch HA HA HA collection

MILAN, Italy — Pop icon Harry Styles launched a joint clothing line with Gucci on Monday, formalizing his partnership with the Italian fashion house and strengthening its bid for Gen Z luxury consumers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele codesigned the HA HA HA line with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, and the 25-look menswear collection’s name is a play on the pair’s first initials.

The ‘70s-inspired line – featuring neckerchiefs, glen-plaid topcoats and sport coats with “meaty lapels” – was “introduced inside a Milanese vintage store alongside decades-old pieces,” the Journal reported.

According to Forbes, HA HA HA will hit stores in October.

Styles’ longstanding rapport with Gucci dates to 2015, when the fashion-forward singer became one of the first to wear Michele’s designs from the runway on red carpets, the magazine reported.

Indeed, the pair co-hosted the 2019 Met Gala, themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and Styles, 28, donned a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue one year later, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, the boundary-pushing pop star launched Pleasing, a gender-neutral beauty line, in late 2021.

According to the Journal, the HA HA HA collection also reflects a new focus for Gucci’s business strategy after the company’s parent, Kering, unveiled plans with investors earlier this month to boost the label’s annual sales by more than 54% to nearly $14.3 billion, powered primarily by the “high potential of Young Millennials and Gen Z” consumers.

Don’t be surprised, however, if a single must-have item from the new line costs more than a ticket to one of Styles’ shows.

“It’s about beautiful pieces. … I mean, they are not that cheap,” Michele told the Journal.

