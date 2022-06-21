ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

North Carolina blaze swells to 800 acres

By Olafimihan Oshin
North Carolina authorities say a wildfire in the state has grown to at least 800 acres and is only a quarter contained.

Regional station WBTW reported on Monday that the fire began in the woods of private land near the area of New Lake Road in Hyde County.

Authorities said that fire crews began working on the fire on Sunday as it grew to 500 acres.

The North Carolina Forest Service said in a statement on Monday that it had contained about 25 percent of the blaze, adding that crews from neighboring counties were also working to help with containment, according to WBTW.

Neighboring Franklin County has canceled its July 4th fireworks celebration due to the ongoing fire, which has led to the death of one person and injuries of three firefighters, according to Greensboro-based Fox News affiliate WGHP.

“Franklin County is saddened by the loss of life from the fire in Lenoir County last week which resulted in several injuries to firefighters fighting a fire which also included the detonation of commercial-grade fireworks in a storage container,” county officials said in a statement.

Franklin County officials also said that there is no replacement for the slated firework festival due to the destruction caused by the ongoing fire, WGHP reported.

“As a result of the destruction of the fireworks – which would have been used in this year’s celebration — and the lack of time to find replacements, the county will have to cancel this year’s Independence Day fireworks and accompanying festivities,” officials said.

