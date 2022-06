Keep Levelland Beautiful continues its trend of choosing both a business and local home with well manicured lawns to recognize each month. The Business and Lawn of the Month receive a sign to place in their yard, and a goodie bag from the Chamber of Commerce for their hard work on landscaping. This month’s Business was the College Avenue Pet Clinic, who sport a rock garden as well as vibrant side yard; And the Lawn of the Month went to the Chavez Family at 410 9th St. whose ladybug themed landscaping earned them two separate nominations! To nominate a business or local lawn call up tot he Chamber at 806-894-3157.

LEVELLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO