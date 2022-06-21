ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Guardians’ Newest Investor Pulls Off a Feat Jerry Jones and George Steinbrenner Never Dared to Try

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though it didn’t attract much attention last week, an announcement by Major League Baseball signals a quirky milestone in the history of American professional sports. David Blitzer’s group of investors is on its way to owning 35% of the Cleveland Guardians, making him the first person ever to hold stakes in...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Browns Say They Don't Want New Stadium: NFL World Reacts

The Cleveland Browns disputed a report alleging their plans to build a new stadium when their FirstEnergy Stadium lease expires in 2028. According to Ken Prendergast of NEOtrans, Haslam Sports Group wants a new stadium with a retractable roof or dome. They have identified two potential spots for a venue that would potentially cost more than $1 billion.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Steinbrenner
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Jerry Jones
ESPN

Attorney Tony Buzbee says 20 of 24 lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson settled

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled all but four of the lawsuits filed against him, attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement Tuesday. Since March 16, 2021, 25 lawsuits have been filed against Watson, alleging sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. Of those 25, one was dropped by the plaintiff when the judge ruled her petition had to be amended with her name. The other 20, Buzbee said, have been settled.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Address Rumors Of Building A New Stadium

Recently, there have been rumors that the Cleveland Browns want a new stadium to be built for them. Their current stadium, FirstEnergy Stadium, opened for business in 1999, the year the modern iteration of the team started out. As is almost always the case when a team wants a new...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Major League Baseball#American#The New York Yankees#Sportico Com#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nba#Real Salt Lake
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

188K+
Followers
30K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy