NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was sent to a hospital after a reported catfish stabbing in Florida on Monday, according to rescue officials. The child, identified as a boy under the age of 10 by Pasco Fire Rescue, was stabbed in the chest by a catfish at a New Port Richey pond, about 35 miles northwest of Tampa.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO