The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a single vehicle accident on Wednesday morning after the driver fell asleep. At 11:05 a.m. at 2007 Chevy Tahoe owned and operated by 63-year-old Timothy Wayne Cooney of Corning was eastbound on 110th Street just east of S Avenue when he fell asleep and went off the roadway to the right. The Tahoe struck a sign and continued east and went into the West Nodaway River, coming to rest on the east embankment. Cooney was able to get out of the vehicle and walk to 110th Street to get medical attention. He was transported by Midwest Medical to Cass Health in Atlantic.

GRANT, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO