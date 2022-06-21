ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamilton’s raised Mercedes bounces champ to needed podium

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwfQI_0gGmOJ7c00
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, gestures to the crowd after finishing third in the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

It was the roar of the fans that Lewis Hamilton missed, and so it was fitting that when he most needed a boost, he heard it from the largest crowd in Canadian Grand Prix history.

Montreal is, after all, the site of Hamilton’s first Formula One podium. That was 15 years, 103 wins and seven world championships ago — practically another lifetime considering the horrific start Hamilton and Mercedes have had this season.

The new Mercedes built to F1’s 2022 specifications is miserable to drive; Hamilton’s back hurts from all the bouncing, in part because Mercedes rides it low to the ground for maximum performance. That quest for downforce has created a “porpoising” effect that is, at minimum, dangerous to a drivers’ long-term health.

Hamilton acknowledged suffering from more headaches than usual the last few months, but if they are micro-concussions, he doesn’t know. He uses his own personal physiotherapist, takes painkillers and, along with new teammate George Russell, drives whatever car Mercedes gives them.

But it had to feel like rock bottom a week ago in Baku, when the 37-year-old struggled to even climb from his car after bouncing for 190 miles through the Azerbaijani streets. F1’s governing body stepped in last Thursday with an FIA-issued technical directive to address porpoising.

The directive engulfed the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve paddock in backroom politicking, and rivals found it peculiar that Mercedes so quickly reacted to a late notification in time for Friday’s opening practice.

In the end, Mercedes used the technical directive to try new setups Friday, but it made its cars even worse. So come Saturday, the team did what their rivals had been suggesting all along: Mercedes raised the ride height and Hamilton’s fourth-place qualifying effort was his best of the year. Then he finished third Sunday to earn just his second podium in nine races this season.

He was Sir Lewis Hamilton when he climbed from the car, not the veteran struggling to hold off his younger teammate and keep the leaders in sight. Hamilton heard the crowd — F1 said a record 338,000 spectators turned out over three days in the series’ return after a two-year pandemic pause — and immediately addressed the fans.

“How are you going, Montreal?” he asked. He later reflected on what Sunday’s finish — his first podium since the season-opener in March — meant to him in this terrible season.

“I’ve not been on the podium for a long time,” he said. “So, especially as I had my first one here 15 years ago, to be back up there and get to experience the energy from the crowd was very reminiscent of that first year here. I’m so, so happy with it.”

Will Hamilton now be competitive enough to defend his British Grand Prix victory when F1 next races in two weeks? Probably not. Mercedes still doesn’t have the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari, and even after raising the ride height in Montreal, the cars still bounced.

“We still have bouncing, that’s not going away,” Hamilton said. “And I really hope, moving to Silverstone, it’s such an important race for us and for me, I just want to be in a battle with these guys. We will get there eventually.”

Russell, who has beaten Hamilton in seven of nine races this season, didn’t sound as encouraged after finishing fourth. He said the porpoising was likely “less extreme” than Baku because of Montreal’s smoother surface but the Mercedes “is still smashing up and down on the ground.”

“The overall inherent issues of these 2022 cars are far from being resolved,” Russell said.

He also was critical of Mercedes’ pace and said the qualifying and race results were misleading because the pace deficit to Red Bull and Ferrari “was still pretty substantial.”

“We’re still a long way from where we need to be,” said Russell, “yeah, we haven’t made a huge amount of progress as yet.”

Their rivals will tell you Mercedes simply wildly missed the mark on its 2022 car build and is overdramatizing driver health concerns to push the FIA into rules changes.

Although other drivers, including Sergio Perez of Red Bull, have acknowledged the porpoising, no team has struggled as Mercedes. And, if Mercedes is so concerned, rival teams openly pondered, why doesn’t it raise its ride height to better comfort its drivers? (Answer: The lower to the ground, the faster the car).

“This is a Formula One car. This is not a Rolls-Royce. And drivers should be aware of this,” said Franz Tost, the former driver-turned-head of AlphaTauri. “If the cars are too stiff, or it’s too difficult for them, maybe they should stay at home, in the living room, sit in the chair, and then they can do the races on TV or wherever. I don’t know.”

Alpine principal Otmar Szafnauer was just as blunt: “We just tend to run the car at a ride height that still gets the performance that we need, but it doesn’t injure or hurt the drivers or destroy the car.

“We run it safely. And I believe every team has that opportunity to do so,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hopes George Russell can take on more Mercedes ‘experiments’

Lewis Hamilton hopes to see Mercedes make fewer “experiments” with their car ahead of the British Grand Prix, with team-mate George Russell taking on more of a share over the remainder of the season. The seven-time world champion claimed just his second podium finish of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend but was left frustrated by the Mercedes W13 car during practice. Hamilton called the Mercedes “undrivable” and insisted their problems with ‘porpoising’ and ‘bouncing’ were “only getting worse” the more the team tinkered with the set-up of the W13. Mercedes were eventually able to put...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen keen not to ‘overdramatise’ F1’s porpoising problem in subtle dig at Mercedes

Max Verstappen has said Formula One does not need to “overdramatise” the issue of porpoising following complaints from some drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, that it could pose a long-term injury risk. The ‘bouncing’ of cars along straights has been one of the main issues this season following the overhaul of rules and regulations, with some teams suffering more from the phenomenon than others. Mercedes have been particularly affected, with Russell warning of the potential “health consequences” of porpoising while Hamilton endured the “most painful race” of his career in Baku after suffering from severe back pain...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'If he beats Lewis his career is made': Former world champion Jacques Villenueve claims George Russell's F1 reputation will be given a huge boost if he defeats Hamilton at Mercedes

Jacques Villeneuve claims George Russell will enjoy one of his greatest seasons if he can beat Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Russell arrived at the team at the start of the year to replace Valtteri Bottas as Hamilton's team-mate, with the Finn no match for the seven-time world champion during their five years together.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otmar Szafnauer
Person
Gilles Villeneuve
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Franz Tost
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton jokes that George Russell should be the one to 'do the experiments' for Mercedes as the team's bouncing struggles continue... with the seven-time champion describing the W13 car as 'undriveable' in Montreal practice session

Lewis Hamilton joked that George Russell should be the one to take on the role of Mercedes' lab rat as the team's struggles continue. Having been the fastest team in Formula One for the last eight years, the Silver Arrows currently trail Red Bull and Ferrari in this season's constructors' standings.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Ferrari’s plan to overhaul Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s hope for George Russell

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is next on the F1 calendar, with Max Verstappen brimming with confidence after edging out Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead. With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings. Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton urged to retire and avoid 'going through all the pain' of his struggles this season, by F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart... with seven-time world champion advised to hang up his racing gloves to 'protect his legacy'

Sir Jackie Stewart has urged Lewis Hamilton to retire from Formula One, as the seven-time champion continues to struggle this season behind the new generation of drivers. Hamilton, 37, is sixth in the drivers’ standings nine races in, which would be the worst result of his 16-season F1 career.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: ‘Race control too easy to influence’ as Red Bull’s Juri Vips sorry for using racist language

F1’s race control remains too easy to manipulate during a grand prix, claims Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, after he was apparently forced into the pits by the gamesmanship of Esteban Ocon in Montreal last weekend. The ability to influence race control came under scrunity as Max Verstappen’s infamous win over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last year and Magnussen believes it was susceptible to outside pressure when Ocon said over radio that damage on the Haas was potentiall dangerous and needed fixing in the pits, with an FIA order soon following.Meanwhile Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been suspended...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Formula One Car#Concussions#Canadian#Azerbaijani#Fia
CarBuzz.com

F1's GOAT Makes Stunning Return To The Podium

Formula 1 returned to Canada for the first time since 2019, and it was an epic weekend. We include the entire weekend because it was one of those that was so much more than a Sunday race. The first thing we noticed was the crowd. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve threw its...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Engine change gives Leclerc freedom to attack – Binotto

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Charles Leclerc is free to attack in the final four races before the summer break after his power unit penalty in the Canadian Grand Prix. Leclerc retired from the lead in Baku and his power unit was deemed beyond repair, leading to Ferrari taking...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Nico Rosberg advises George Russell on life as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate

Nico Rosberg says George Russell’s “phenomenal” form will provide ultra motivation for Lewis Hamilton because the seven-time world champion “hates” losing to a team-mate.Hamilton, 37, claimed his first podium in almost three months when he finished third at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix – one place ahead of Russell in the other Mercedes.But Russell, in his first season alongside Hamilton, is 34 points ahead of his more illustrious team-mate in the standings.The result in Montreal on Sunday brought an end to a run of eight races – including Imola’s sprint round – where Hamilton has taken the chequered flag behind...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Nico Rosberg returns to wheel in Extreme E demo run

Former Formula One champion Nico Rosberg had a rare return to the cockpit of a racing car in a demo run for his Extreme E team this week. Rosberg drove his team's Rosberg X Racing car a the Nurburgring Offroad Park, near the famous F1 circuit and close to the team headquarters.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

McLaren has to "up game" after disastrous Montreal F1 weekend

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl admits that the team has to up its game after a communications error cost Lando Norris time in the pits in the Canadian Grand Prix. Seidl also conceded that the team has to find more performance as midfield rivals continue to improve their cars.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA did not follow correct procedures in the way it tried to help solve Formula 1's porpoising problems. After the violent bouncing that trademarks the 2022 generation of cars was exacerbated in Baku, F1 drivers across several teams urged the FIA to take action amid health concerns.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle advises Carlos Sainz how he can overcome ‘final hurdle’ in F1

Carlos Sainz needs “greater accuracy and consistency” if he is to take the next step and win his first Formula One race for Ferrari, according to Martin Brundle. Sainz finished runner-up to Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, the fifth time the Spanish driver had been second on the podium in his F1 career. Sainz benefitted from a late safety car in Montreal that allowed him to push world champion Verstappen hard over the final 15 laps but he was unable to make the overtake as the first win of his F1 career eluded him. Former...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes believe porpoising issues ‘solved’ amid Red Bull fury at FIA intervention

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes their struggles with ‘porpoising’ have been “solved” as Red Bull reacted furiously to the intervention of the FIA at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend.Wolff has said his team worked out a solution for the issue at the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona only to struggle with the low ride of the W13 on the bumpy street tracks in Monaco and Azerbaijan.It led to both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell suffering from physical pain as a result of the ‘bouncing’ and, in response, triggered a technical directive from the FIA over concerns of...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mercedes solved porpoising a while ago - Wolff

Mercedes solved its porpoising issues a number of races ago but needs to manage expectations that it will be competitive in Silverstone, according to Toto Wolff. Through opening races of the season, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell suffered heavily form the porpoising phenomenon in which the car rose up and down rapidly in a straight line, but there was a clear step forward at the Spanish Grand Prix. Since then, Wolff says the issues faced in Monaco and Baku were simply a stiff ride leading to uncomfortable bouncing, and that it is no longer a problem for the team.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Jackie Stewart On Lewis Hamilton – “It’s Time For Him To Resign”

F1 legend, Jackie Stewart, has said that seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, should retire from F1. It’s no secret that it has been a troublesome start to the 2022 F1 season for the Mercedes team with many issues with their new cars, especially the porpoising and immense force the drivers are being put under. We […] The post F1 News: Jackie Stewart On Lewis Hamilton – “It’s Time For Him To Resign” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy