35-year-old airlifted after car goes through guardrail, catches fire on SR-67

SAN DIEGO – A 35-year-old man was airlifted after his vehicle went through a guardrail and caught fire Monday on State Route 67 in Ramona, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on northbound SR-67 south of Rock House Road, when a 35-year-old man driving a Toyota Avalon struck the guardrail, went down an embankment and then caught on fire, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the man was pulled from the vehicle with major injuries prior to the car catching on fire.

The man was then airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

Officials say that DUI is not suspected at this time and that the cause of the crash is unknown.

The matter remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.