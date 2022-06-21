ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

35-year-old airlifted after car goes through guardrail, catches fire on SR-67

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhuRl_0gGmOGTR00

SAN DIEGO – A 35-year-old man was airlifted after his vehicle went through a guardrail and caught fire Monday on State Route 67 in Ramona, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on northbound SR-67 south of Rock House Road, when a 35-year-old man driving a Toyota Avalon struck the guardrail, went down an embankment and then caught on fire, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

Car crash causes traffic backup on I-5

CHP said the man was pulled from the vehicle with major injuries prior to the car catching on fire.

The man was then airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

Officials say that DUI is not suspected at this time and that the cause of the crash is unknown.

The matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Ramona, CA
City
Escondido, CA
Ramona, CA
Accidents
Ramona, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardrail#Traffic Accident#State Route 67#Palomar Medical Center#Dui#Nexstar Media Inc
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on State Route 76 [Oceanside, CA]

OCEANSIDE, CA (June 20, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, a man was pronounced dead following a pedestrian crash on State Route 76. According to the Oceanside Police, the incident happened around 1:28 a.m., just west of Douglas Drive. For reasons unknown, a driver was pulled over and exiting his...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Guilty in Escondido DUI Deaths of 2 Teens Sentenced, But Remains Free Pending Appeals

A man driving under the influence when he crashed into a vehicle in Escondido, killing two teens, was sentenced Wednesday to nearly eight years in state prison. Francisco Andres Alvarez, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury for the 2018, crash that killed Brandon Contreras and Ana Lira, both 19.
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle, Roll Over Crash in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single- vehicle, roll over crash in Palm Desert, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. at Interstate 10 and Washington Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene and...
PALM DESERT, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Wannabe cop pulls over seven North County drivers

A 21-year-old man had his 18-year-old girlfriend in his car when he pretended to be a policeman and pulled over another car last week, according to a San Diego County prosecutor who spoke in court at his arraignment, Wednesday, June 15. A genuine Sheriff’s deputy saw the 2009 silver Toyota...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Suspect at large in shooting death of Oceanside pre-school teacher

OCEANSIDE — Family and friends are grieving and a suspect remains at large for the shooting death of a beloved pre-school teacher in the Eastside Capistrano neighborhood earlier this month. Just before noon on June 4, 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco was riding in a car with some male friends when...
OCEANSIDE, CA
crimevoice.com

Deputies Chase Impaired Stolen-Vehicle Multiple-Burglary Suspect for Nearly an Hour

SAN JACINTO – A simple traffic enforcement stop on a driver in a white Mercedes turned up the heat on Sunday 06/12/2022 when a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department San Jacinto Station Deputy observed what appeared to be driving under the influence. The stop-attempt at 2:02 AM, taking place near the 400 block of Victoria Avenue, resulted in the driver fleeing in an attempt to evade the deputy.
SAN JACINTO, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Driver Crashes Into Home | San Diego

06.18.2022 | 11:27 PM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver was northbound in an alley and sped across the street thinking that the alley continued across Orange Ave. He entered the driveway of the house and hit the home. He got out of the vehicle and walked back into the alley. Police and fire personnel found him and started to treat him as he was bleeding from the face. The man was obviously DUI and was transported under arrest to a local hospital. The house is damaged. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy