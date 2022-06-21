ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

How can CWS fans stay safe in the heat?

By Molly Hudson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWNdX_0gGmOEhz00

The heat is not stopping Men's College World Series fans from coming out to cheer on their teams. Fans are still tailgating and participating in all the festivities that the CWS has to offer.

One fan, Dick Rowe, gave his advice to future CWS fans about staying safe in the heat and said, "they need to make sure they got plenty of water besides any alcoholic beverages, cause they need to stay hydrated there is no doubt about it, it's warm. Yeah, it takes training, but it's warm in there I'm telling you."

The Omaha Fire Department (OFD) said they have been seeing a lot of heat emergencies over the last few days. They said fans should make sure they are hydrating properly before they even arrive at the stadium.

"Standing out in line they don't have a lot of opportunity to get fluids in and that's what we would say is, before you come out, kind of try to pre-hydrate before you come out here," said Danny Gates, battalion chief with OFD.

He added that once a fan gets inside, and to their seat, they should continue hydrating throughout the day.

If you are outside of the stadium, attending the events and experiencing any form of heat exhaustion, Gates said to find an officer in the area.

"Really on the outside, as far as I know, we don't have any cooling stations set up. The best option they would have is to get a hold of an officer or if they see one of us in our uniforms to stop us and say that they are having a problem," Gates said. "We do have a trailer here and in an emergency, we can bring them back over here, but that's in the extreme emergency that we are going to bring them here, try to cool them down before the medic unit comes."

Inside the stadium, there are first aid stations where fans can go if they need assistance.

ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

