AMBER alert canceled for missing Central Texas toddler

Police in Harker Heights are searching for two suspects in connection with the abduction of a 2-month-old girl.

An AMBER Alert for 2-month-old Winter Jones was canceled by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Monday. Harker Heights police said the infant was located and reunited with her father after she was taken from him.

Police said on Sunday evening, Maurio Love raised a complaint with the Harker Heights Police Department that 33-year-old Rotoyia Vertison and 29-year-old Runnesha Vertison refused to return his daughter to him.

"Through investigative efforts, the department coordinated to have an Amber Alert issued and suspects along with the infant was believed to be at a residence in Irving," said police. "Irving Police Officers were able to locate the suspects and the infant at the residence, and the infant was found safe, unharmed, and later reunited with the father."

Warrants for the two suspects' arrests were obtained and issued by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 254-953-5400, option 2, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-254-526-8477.

"The incident is an isolated situation and there is no existing threat to the community," said police.